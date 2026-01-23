OH: Lorain County Transit to host Town Halls on route, Dial-a-Ride changes

Lorain County residents who rely on public transportation, or simply want a say in how it operates, will have a chance to weigh in later this week.

Lorain County Transit is hosting two public Town Hall meetings to gather feedback on possible changes to bus routes and dial-a-ride services.

The discussions are part of an ongoing effort to evaluate how well current services meet community needs and where improvements could be made.

Transit officials say the meetings are meant to be interactive and informative, giving riders and other residents an opportunity to hear about changes under consideration and share their experiences directly.

“These Town Halls are an important opportunity for the people who rely on public transportation to have a voice in how services evolve,” said Karen Perkins, deputy administrator of Lorain County. “We want to hear directly from the community about what’s working, what isn’t, and where improvements are needed.”

Public input gathered during the meetings will be used to help guide future transit decisions, including potential adjustments aimed at improving accessibility, efficiency, and reliability across the county.

The first meeting will be held Thursday evening from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Lorain County Transportation and Community Center, located at 40 East Ave. in Elyria.

A second session is scheduled for Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Oberlin Community Services, 500 E. Lorain St. in Oberlin.

Both meetings will cover the same information and include time for questions and public comments, allowing residents to attend whichever session best fits their schedule.

For additional information about the Town Hall meetings, residents can call 937-299-5007 or email [email protected].

