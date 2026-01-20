Caltrans awards $200 million to local transit agencies to promote public transit, electric options in California

Caltrans has announced the award of $202 million in funding to 143 local, clean transportation projects that are designed to prioritize public transit and electric vehicle options in California communities most affected by pollution. The projects are funded by California Climate Investment (CCI) through the Low Carbon Transit Operation Program (LCTOP). So far, the program has invested over $1.4 billion in carbon reduction projects over the past decade for the region.

“Partnering with local transportation agencies, we’re building a thriving, more connected California by investing in projects that will improve outcomes for all roadway users and help the state achieve its ambitious climate goals,” said Caltrans Director Dina El-Tawansy. “These clean transportation projects will better serve communities most affected by air pollution, expand bus and rail service and support free or reduced fare programs and encourage fewer, shorter automobile trips.”

The CCI directs billions of Cap-and-Invest dollars towards improving public health and the environment—specifically in disadvantaged communities. It is designed to reduce greenhouse gases from the largest emission sources in California, drive innovation and guide the state towards a clean energy economy.

To date, LCTOP has funded 1,548 projects to help transit agencies start new or expanded transit services, procure zero-emission fleet vehicles, build zero-emission infrastructure and make public transportation more affordable.

Projects that will benefit from LCTOP funding include: