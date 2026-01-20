MN: Southern Minnesota transportation program has been powered by volunteers for 50 years

When Marvel Bedney isn’t at home – and that’s not very often – you’ll find her driving the highways and county roads of southeastern Minnesota, and she’s rarely alone.

Bedney is a driver for Three Rivers Community Action’s Volunteer Transportation Program. She spends most of her free time taking residents of Rice, Wabasha and Goodhue counties who can’t drive or don’t own a car to medical appointments, shopping, church and other places.

“It gives me purpose,” said Bedney, 81, of Lake City, Minn. “Without me, that woman or man might not get to their doctor’s appointment.”

With its mission to support and help people facing poverty, Three Rivers this year is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its program, which relies on volunteers such as Bedney to fill the gaps in rural Minnesota where public transportation is sparse.

Transportation is one of the top three needs for older residents in the four counties Three Rivers serves, said Megan Meyer, who leads the transportation program. Three Rivers operates Hiawatha Transit, an on-demand bus service providing rides within cities including Northfield, Kenyon, Red Wing, Cannon Falls, Lake City, Pine Island, Faribault and Zumbrota. But the bus does not take riders between cities.

That’s where the volunteer program comes in. Bedney is one of 26 volunteers who use their own vehicles to ferry people, sometimes as far away as Rochester, La Crosse, Wis., or the Twin Cities. Three Rivers provides between 90 to 100 rides a month, with the lion’s share to medical appointments, Meyer said.

“They won’t get there any other way,” Meyer said.

Those who need a ride must book their trip 48 to 72 hours in advance. Three Rivers then matches them with an available volunteer. The nonprofit vets drivers to ensure they have clean criminal records, insurance, safe vehicles and are 21 or older. Riders enrolled in the program are checked out, too, to ensure they can pay or have insurance to cover costs for medical rides, Meyer said.

Riders, generally 60 and older, are asked to pay 50 cents to $2 a mile based on income. Those unable to pay are not turned away. Fares bring in about half of the program’s $125,000 budget. Three Rivers seeks grants to make up the difference.

“It’s not cheap,” but it’s important, Meyer said. “The need is so great, and if it’s not us, then who? Without us they can’t stay independent or stay in their homes. We make people’s lives better.”

Bedney dreamed of being a truck driver as a girl in the 1960s and even wrote a paper on the topic when she was in school. She got a good grade on the assignment, she said, but “I was told that was not for girls.”

These days she’s driving a Mitsubishi. In the past three years, she’s logged more than 38,000 miles and spent nearly 2,000 hours driving people to appointments and waiting around to bring them home.

“If I were at home, I’d just be cleaning, and I hate that,” Bedney said. “And you can only play so many rounds of cribbage in a day.”

Vincent Heppelmann, 63, of Wabasha, Minn., doesn’t drive. He said he is grateful for people like Bedney. Without her, he would not be able to go visit his mother, who is in memory care 15 miles away in Lake City. He’s taken several rides with Bedney, who once even showed up with a vase of flowers for Heppelmann to give his mom.

“Marvel is always a good driver; she’s on time and cheerful,” said Heppelmann. “She lives up to her name. I always request her.”

Bedney, whose husband died a few years ago, is hardly making a fortune by driving, collecting 70 cents a mile and a small meal stipend for day trips. But she is getting rich with friendships.

Over the 13 years she has been a volunteer driver, she’s reconnected with classmates from her alma mater, Lake City High. She has made the day for countless passengers, and in return they have made hers. Some of her regular rides send her birthday and Christmas cards.

“I sometimes cry because they are so appreciative you took them someplace,” Bedney said. “They say ‘thank you for taking your time to take me, and that you want to drive me.’ This has given me new life.”

©2026 The Minnesota Star Tribune.

Visit startribune.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC