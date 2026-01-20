NJ: Warren County Commissioner named first vice chair of NJ transportation authority

Warren County Commissioner Jason J. Sarnoski was elected first vice chair of the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority at the board’s meeting on Monday and will serve a two-year term

The authority serves as the metropolitan planning organization to fund more than $3 billion in annual transportation investments across 13 counties in northern and central New Jersey.

“The decisions made here directly affect how communities move people and goods every day. I am especially focused on ensuring that regional planning efforts remain practical, responsive, and grounded in the real transportation needs of our region,” Sarnoski said.

Sarnoski has served on the Warren County Board of County Commissioners since 2010 and joined the authority’s Board of Trustees in 2011.

He became part of the Executive Committee in 2020 and has previously held positions as second vice chair, third vice chair, and secretary. He will chair the Project Prioritization Committee for the 2026-2027 term.

Federal legislation requires metropolitan planning organizations to provide a forum where local officials, public transportation providers, and state agency representatives can plan for current and future transportation needs. This designation establishes eligibility for federal transportation funding.

Members also include a governor’s representative, the commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Transportation, the executive director of NJ Transit, the chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and a citizen’s representative appointed by the governor.

The board also elected Middlesex County Commissioner Charles Kenny as chair of the Executive Committee. Union County Commissioner Michèle S. Delisfort was elected second vice chair and Passaic County Commissioner John W. Bartlett as secretary. Kenny appointed Morris County Commissioner Stephen Shaw as third vice chair.

The Executive Committee guides the full board on planning, policy, and administrative matters, and reviews financial, personnel, and policy issues as needed. Board positions are uncompensated.

©2026 Advance Local Media LLC.

Visit lehighvalleylive.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.