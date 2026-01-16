 People on the move: Brightline, TriMet, NCTD

Brightline, TriMet and North County Transit – San Diego Railroad (NCTD) have made new appointments to their respective leadership teams.

Brightline names new CEO of Brightline Holdings

Brightline has named Nicolas Petrovic as CEO of Brightline Holdings LLC. Petrovic will succeed Michael Reininger, who has led Brightline's development from 2012-2018 and again since 2021. In his new role, Petrovic will focus on driving long-term value and sustained growth for Brightline's Florida operations while maintaining the operational excellence that has distinguished the brand. Reininger will continue with the company in the new capacity of managing director and member of the Brightline West Board, where he will oversee the development of America’s first high speed passenger system.

Brightline Holdings has also tapped Mauricio Anderson to be the new CFO of Brightline Holdings and its subsidiaries (other than Brightline West). Anderson will replace Jeff Swiatek, who joined the company in 2018 and departed in January to pursue other opportunities. Anderson has served with one of Brightline’s indirect parent entities, Florida East Coast Industries, LLC since 2013 and as CFO since 2019. Additionally, Bruce Snyder will be elevated from deputy CFO of Brightline West to CFO of Brightline West.

Petrovic has more than 25 years of experience in multiple leadership positions in Europe and the Middle East. He originally joined Eurostar, the rail service connecting London, Paris and Brussels, in 2003. From 2006 to 2010, he was responsible for all aspects of train operations, safety and service delivery across three countries.

From 2010 through 2018, Petrovic served as CEO of Eurostar. Under his leadership, Eurostar achieved record passenger numbers while navigating complex international regulatory environments and intensifying competition from low-cost airlines. He is credited with transforming the company by overseeing major fleet modernization programs, network expansion into the Netherlands and significant improvements in operational performance and customer experience.

Petrovic served as the chief executive of Siemens France from 2018-2021, where he led the company's mobility, infrastructure and digital industries division. Most recently, Petrovic has been the CEO of Etihad Rail Mobility in the United Arab Emirates.

“Brightline has introduced new and elevated expectations for the passenger rail industry in America, and it is an honor to lead the company’s next stage of growth,” Petrovic said. “With the tools and experiences from a global peer group, I believe Brightline will continue to show the way forward for profitability and customer experience that will firmly position the business in America’s transportation landscape.”

TriMet names Executive Director of Capital Project Delivery

TriMet has named Jamie Snook as executive director of capital project delivery. A former Oregon Metro project manager and TriMet employee since 2019, Snook brings nearly three decades of experience in transportation within this region to TriMet’s leadership team.

Snook will oversee capital improvement and maintenance projects across TriMet, including maintaining and replacing the equipment, systems and facilities that keep riders moving.

“I am honored to lead this amazing team in engineering and construction,” Snook said. “I want to thank everyone for the commitment they bring to this work every day. I know there are tough times ahead, but I believe that by working together—with honesty, care and respect—we can navigate these challenges and continue to improve and move our system forward.”

Snook moves into this position after serving as major projects director for the agency since 2021. She had been serving as interim executive director since September.

Snook will partner closely with Claire Khouri, TriMet’s chief strategy and planning officer, who calls her an asset to our agency and the region.

“There is hardly a major transit project in our region over the last 20 years that Jamie hasn’t been a part of or worked on directly,” Khouri said. “It has become evident that she tirelessly works to build partnerships internally, across the region and within our industry. Jamie knows how to deliver projects for the benefit of TriMet’s riders and our entire community.”

Before arriving at TriMet, Snook worked for Oregon Metro for 14 years and at a private engineering and design firm for six years prior to that. She holds a Bachelor of Science in geography and regional planning from Westfield State University in Massachusetts.

NCTD appoints new deputy chief people officer

NCTD has appointed Adrienne L. Johnson to serve as the agency’s deputy chief people officer. In this role, Johnson will oversee NCTD’s Human Resources and Learning and Development departments, working to advance the agency’s employee experience objectives. Johnson will report to NCTD Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief General Counsel Lori A. Winfree.

“Adrienne brings a wealth of experience to this role, and we’re excited to have her on board to advance critical initiatives at NCTD,” Winfree said. “Providing a world-class employee experience is a key facet of NCTD’s North Star, and I have no doubt that Adrienne will work diligently to move us forward toward our goals.”

With over 17 years of experience in human resources, NCTD notes Johnson has led strategic initiatives in talent management, organizational design and regulatory compliance. For the past year, Johnson has served as NCTD’s human resources director, managing and overseeing all aspects of human resources operations at NCTD, including compensation, benefits, labor relations and recruitment.

“I am delighted to move into this leadership role at NCTD and look forward to enhancing the incredible work the organization is already doing,” Johnson said. “I am motivated to champion a workplace where employees feel valued, engaged and empowered to thrive. As I continue my journey with NCTD, I will lead with a deliberate and people-centered approach guided by the principle of treating others the way they want to be treated.”

Prior to joining NCTD, Johnson held leadership roles for organizations such as CVS Health and Starbucks. In these positions, Johnson implemented key human resources strategies across multi-state regions. At CVS Health, she oversaw talent reviews and succession planning, resolved complex employee issues and drove company objectives. At Starbucks, Johnson led and enforced programs focusing on employee performance and engagement.

Johnson obtained a Bachelor of Science in speech pathology and is an active member of several professional organizations, including the Society for Human Resource Management. Johnson currently serves as the vice president of the San Diego Chapter of the Conference of Minority Transportation Officials.