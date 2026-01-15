TX: ‘Broad and sweeping’: How DART service could change in North Texas if cities leave

If Plano, Irving, Farmers Branch, Highland Park and University Park voters decide to exit the Dallas Area Rapid Transit system in May, the fallout would be swift: station closures, route cuts and a fractured regional transit system, the agency says.

DART laid out those far-reaching effects in a report released in advance of an agency leadership meeting Tuesday, its most detailed accounting yet of the impact on riders and service if member cities leave the system.

“The changes are broad and sweeping but this is a factual look at what would happen on May 3, 2026,” the day after withdrawal votes are canvassed, DART communications officer Jeamy Molina said.

City officials who favor secession from DART say they have plans to replace transit service locally despite the agency’s stark warnings, while riders who depend on the regional system are worried about the prospect of losing access they rely on daily.

DART’s report puts numbers to that divide, outlining widespread service changes if all five cities sever ties. Even deeper cuts could be imposed if other member cities leave. DART would be required to cease service in any city that pulls out the day after election results are canvassed.

In the latest report, DART projected significant cuts or service reductions for the five cities, affecting about 800 bus stops, 13 GoLink zones, two Trinity Railway Express stations, two Silver Line stations – just months after the $2 billion route opened – and 10 DART light rail stations.

The agency has 13 members and the five already are preparing for a May 2 election, saying they aren’t getting adequate return on their investments in DART. They can still call elections off if new agreements are reached with DART.

Each member contributes sales tax to fund DART and would continue paying for a number of years after leaving to pay off debt associated with their contributions.

On Tuesday, DART leaders approved calling a public hearing for March 24 to get feedback on potential service changes tied to city withdrawal elections, but not without opposition from some board members.

Anthony Ricciardelli, who represents Plano on the DART board, said at the agency’s meeting that such a hearing was premature.

“Since these pullout elections were called, we haven’t had a single discussion about how to resolve member city concerns,” Ricciardelli said.

Also, he said, the DART board has also not considered offering Plano and other cities seeking an exit “à la carte” style services or gathered information on their plans to provide alternative transit should they leave the agency.

“This agenda item will give the misleading impression that there will be no public transit in the withdrawing cities if the withdrawal elections pass accordingly,” Ricciardelli said.

DART CEO Nadine Lee said the board’s action is required by law.

“We have a requirement, a statutory requirement, to inform the public of changes that could happen as a result of these withdrawal elections,” Lee said, adding that the agency needed board approval to hold a public hearing.

Transit shutdown

According to its advance report, DART said it would shut down rail, bus and GoLink (on-demand service) in cities that decide to exit, the day after votes are canvassed.

Paratransit service for riders with disabilities would be discontinued in any city withdrawing from DART, including trips within, to and from that city.

An advocate for paratransit service, Madison McNair, 29, lives in Garland and uses it regularly because of her disabilities.

“You would literally be cutting these people off from huge parts” of the region, she said of the potential cuts. “It breaks my heart … that all the disabled people in those suburbs will either be disconnected from it completely or it will become 10 times harder to get what we need.”

Some member cities that have scheduled withdrawal elections are working toward alternative public transportation there, should voters decide to leave the regional system.

“Regardless of which way a recall election might go,” said Plano City Council member Steve Lavine, “we … plan to have a transit system in Plano for Plano residents and folks who work here.”

Plano leaders also hope to keep train and express bus services in the city through negotiations with the agency.

“But if not, we would provide alternatives,” Lavine said.

Also at issue: longer-term service and financial implications for DART if members leave. The agency aims to complete an evaluation of these implications before March, the report shows.

Cities have until 45 days before the May election to call off the vote. The DART hearing’s proposed date, March 24, is unrelated to the mid-March deadline, DART officials said.

“It is the city’s strong desire that we continue to negotiate and find a solution that keeps us in DART but enables the city of Plano to control more of its intracity transportation needs, which are not being met currently under our agreements with DART,” Lavine said.

What happens if cities leave DART

DART must stop service in any city that withdraws the day after May 2 election results are canvassed.

The agency’s board approved scheduling a public hearing in March on service changes ahead of the potential vote. These are the most detailed potential service disruptions DART has released:

Rail

Rail stations in withdrawing cities that could be closed or modified:

Rail service would change on the Red, Orange, Green and Silver lines, as well as the Trinity Railway Express (TRE).

Rail lines that pass through withdrawing cities would continue without stopping at certain stations.

Bus

Generally, bus routes operating within withdrawing cities would be discontinued.

Bus routes that connect through or serve those cities would be shortened, rerouted or eliminated.

Bus connections feeding affected rail stations would be reduced or removed.

Paratransit

ADA paratransit service would end in any city that withdraws.

Trips beginning or ending in withdrawing cities would no longer be provided.

