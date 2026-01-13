Georgia Piedmont Technical College launches new Regional Transportation Training Center

Georgia Piedmont Technical College (GPTC) launched its new Regional Transportation Training Center, a new facility that aims to enhance GPTC’s ability to teach hands-on, career-oriented training in transportation-related disciplines, including Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) and logistics programs. According to the college, the expansion seeks to strengthen workforce pathways for residents of DeKalb, Newton and Rockdale, Ga., counties.

“Belief is a powerful thing,” said GPTC President Dr. Tavarez Holston. “This Regional Transportation Training Center represents our mission—workforce development—in action. Everything we do is focused on preparing people for meaningful careers that strengthen our communities and drive our economy forward.”

The Regional Transportation Training Center is projected to serve approximately 800 students per semester while offering accessible pathways into high-demand careers that support essential infrastructure and regional economic growth.

At its launch, the facility opened to community members for tours and on-site registration. Corporate partners, including Georgia Power, Amazon and Radius Recycling, participated throughout the event, demonstrating the strength of employer partnerships within GPTC’s programs.

During the event, Georgia Power announced a $100,000 contribution to GPTC to support the development of a new lineworker training yard at the Regional Transportation Training Center. The college notes the new training space is being established to increase instructional capacity for electric lineworker education and further pathways into utility careers.

The Regional Transportation Training Center represents a substantial public-private investment in workforce readiness, supported by funding from the state of Georgia, DeKalb County, Congress, the city of Stonecrest and private industry partners. Collectively, these investments enabled the center’s development and demonstrate ongoing support for workforce training in the region.