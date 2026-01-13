NY: Dutchess Community College gets $10,000 to improve transportation access

Dutchess Community College has received a $10,000 grant from the State University of New York to be put toward improving transportation access for students, the college announced.

The grant, according to the announcement, will benefit students living in rural areas and/or earning low incomes who are more likely to rely on public transit to get to and from class.

The college, which is one of five State University of New York campuses to receive the funds, will use the grant to “strengthen partnerships with local transit and government agencies, improve route communications and explore other ways of making transportation work better for students,” the announcement said.

A spokesperson for Dutchess Community College said Friday, Jan. 9, that the committee implementing the grant will first survey students to find out what areas need more transportation coverage.

“Transportation is crucial to access and success for our students who commute to school, field experiences, different DCC locations, and jobs — sometimes in the same day,” college President Peter Grant Jordan said in a statement. “When they must choose between covering transportation costs or feeding their families, they rightly choose to take care of their loved ones.

“This funding will allow us to build on our previous work to mitigate or eliminate one of the major barriers to access and completion that our students face,” he added. “We truly appreciate Governor Kathy Hochul, the State Legislature, the SUNY Board of Trustees, Chancellor King, and our entire system leadership, and thank them for their foresight and support on behalf of students in our region.”

