VA: WATA director: Increased frequency and other improvements coming

The Williamsburg Area Transit Authority wants to provide more convenience to passengers in the Greater Williamsburg area, its director said Monday.

The authority updated Williamsburg City Council at a council work session on its improvements and initiatives for the transportation system, which includes improving bus stops and increasing frequency on some routes, said Director Matthew Scalia. Last year, WATA saw its highest ridership numbers since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional mobile ticket options via the Transit app, which allows customers to pay bus fare with their smartphone, are also planned. Scalia said he wants stores such as CVS and Walgreens to have mobile ticket cards for customers to purchase and load into their phones.

"It's convenient for the passenger, it's convenient for the operators and saves time on our routes," Scalia said.

WATA is currently building a new transfer center on Old Mooretown Road, with completion slated for August. The $11 million project aims to provide dedicated passenger space, an indoor-outdoor waiting area and public restrooms for both customers and staff.

Additionally, a new maintenance and operations facility is set to reopen in spring 2027 at 7329 Powhatan Trail. Costing $25 million, the building will add more space for administrative staff, a break area for bus operators, expanded maintenance areas and a new bus wash facility.

The building was originally constructed in 2003 as a Penske truck maintenance and rental facility and purchased by WATA in 2020. The authority currently operates in the building with administration staff working offsite on McLaws Circle.

Meanwhile, bus frequency changes are expected to begin this spring. Phase 1 is scheduled to start with the Lee Hall and Richmond Road routes increasing to every 30 minutes. There will also be rerouting around the WATA North Transit Center project. The Richmond Road, Mooretown Road, Longhill Road and Toano routes will also be rerouted during this process. Scalia noted there will be opportunities for public comment on the rerouting in the future.

Further bus frequency increases are scheduled in 2028 and 2030, along with the rerouting of the Merrimac Trail and Lackey route to extend to the York County courthouse and connect with the county's trolley, Scalia said. WATA is also planning for a seasonal route connecting the three points of the Historic Triangle.

WATA provides transportation to citizens across Williamsburg and both James City and York counties, serving more than 81,000 people with 12 bus routes and 288 stops.

Scalia said WATA has six new buses on order — four compressed natural gas buses and two clean diesel buses — set to arrive this spring.

Also this year, WATA will be holding a bus art contest to help celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Three artists will be selected to have their local art cover three buses in commemoration of the celebrations that will be taking place, Scalia said. The contest will be announced soon, he said.

Mayor Douglas Pons commended Scalia and his team for making WATA as efficient as possible. He said the reason the city, both James City and York counties and The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation got involved was to provide "affordable and convenient" public transportation for citizens.

For more information about the Williamsburg Area Transit Authority, visit gowata.org.

