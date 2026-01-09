Eighth annual Transit Tech Lab seeks infrastructure monitoring, data management solutions

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ), New York City Department of Transportation (NYCDOT) and Partnership Fund for New York City launched the eighth annual Transit Tech Lab competition, an effort to utilize expertise from local and global tech companies to improve public transit. The goal of this year’s lab is to find methods or organizations that can improve infrastructure management, modernize data and update workflows for regional public transit agencies.

Selected companies will conduct a proof-of-concept phase over an eight-week period of collaboration with agency partners to trial new ideas and technology. Participating agencies may then opt to further test technology through a longer-term pilot.

“Public transit is the lifeblood of New York City, and innovation is essential for building a system that works better for all. We’re excited to continue bringing transit agencies and technologists together to create a smarter, more efficient network that can evolve alongside the city it serves,” said Partnership for New York City Senior Vice President of Innovation Stacey Matlen.

Since its 2018 inception, the Lab has fielded more than 1,000 applicants, tested 81 technologies and facilitated 16 commercial procurements. Almost 60 companies were selected to participate in yearlong pilots with agencies through the lab, giving the runway to conduct deeper tests to demonstrate the real-world value and scalability of their technology to agency participants.

“This NYCDOT is going to be aggressively delivering on our Vision Zero goals, with ambitious, bold projects to make our streets safer. Doubling down on this work will require looking at every opportunity to become a more efficient and organized agency. We look forward to working with the Transit Tech Lab to explore ways to use new tech to improve our data collection and workflow management,” said NYCDOT Commissioner Mike Flynn.

This year’s competition is composed of two challenges. Interested companies can submit their proposals until Feb. 27.

Advanced Infrastructure Challenge: How can public agencies better monitor and manage infrastructure to improve asset performance, resilience and lifecycle cost?

Technologies may include:

Infrastructure monitoring solutions that can track conditions in real time.

Tools to detect leaks, corrosion, voltage instability and utility disruptions.

Systems to inventory, map and monitor fiber and copper cable infrastructure.

Tools to digitally track construction progress in real time.

Tools to detect and analyze safety, compliance and behavioral risks, including speeding and obstructions.

Technologies to manage bridge strikes in real time.

Data and Workflow Modernization Challenge: How can public agencies consolidate data and apply analytics to improve service or workforce productivity?

Technologies may include:

Workforce scheduling tools to optimize maintenance staffing while balancing labor costs, overtime and operational needs.

Predictive tools to optimize bus service by analyzing real-time operations and recommending interventions to reduce bunching and service gaps.

Tools to integrate large volumes of video, sensor, operational, financial and mobility data into a unified analytics platform.

Tools to detect and prevent media manipulation and identity fraud.

“While MTA customers enjoy record or near record levels of service and on-time performance, the MTA is always looking for ways to become more efficient. The development of behind-the-scenes tech solutions to problems, even small ones, is a key tool to pursue the dual goals of improved customer experience and increased productivity,” said MTA Chief of Strategic Initiatives Jon Kaufman. “Our collaboration with the Transit Tech Lab helps us bring in new, cutting-edge technological solutions and we’re thrilled to see the creativity that folks inside and outside the agency will bring to bear.”