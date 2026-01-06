Pennsylvania Gov. Shapiro awards $47 million in PennDOT MTF funding

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has awarded more than $47 million in funding through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) Multimodal Transportation Fund (MTF) to 54 highway, bridge, bike and pedestrian projects in 34 counties across the state, bringing the total MTF investments under the Shapiro Administration to over $143 million.

The MTF provides grant funding to municipalities, councils of governments, businesses, economic development organizations, public transportation agencies, ports and rail freight entities to improve transportation assets that enhance communities, pedestrian safety and transit access.

“Infrastructure is essential to Pennsylvania’s growth and to connecting people with opportunity,” Shapiro said. “When we invest in safer roads, bridges, ports and transit, we’re creating jobs, strengthening local economies and making it easier for people to get where they need to go whether that’s to work, school or a small business on Main Street. These projects deliver real results for communities across the commonwealth and keep Pennsylvania moving forward safely and efficiently, no matter how they get around.”

PennDOT has begun accepting applications for the next round of MTF grants. Applications are due by 4:00 p.m. on Feb. 13. Grant recipients for funding available in summer 2026 are expected to be announced sometime this year.

“Under Gov. Shapiro’s leadership, PennDOT is improving transportation in communities across the commonwealth,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Whether we’re making roadways more accessible to all modes of travel or creating new connections for businesses, these investments from the Multimodal Transportation Fund will support critical, long-lasting improvements.”

For this year, PennDOT says it evaluated applications and made selections based on safety benefits, regional economic conditions, technical and financial feasibility, job creation, energy efficiency and operational sustainability.

The full list of projects can be found on Gov. Shapiro’s website.