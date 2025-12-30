MA: Don’t drive: Boston officials urge First Night revelers to use the MBTA

Boston officials delivered a clear warning Monday to First Night revelers: leave the car at home. Driving into the city this week is strongly discouraged.

During a press conference, Mayor Michelle Wu and her public safety directors urged people to use the MBTA on New Year’s Eve, including the T, buses, commuter rail, ferries and door-to-door paratransit (The RIDE).

“Please, if at all possible, take public transportation instead of driving,” Wu said.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said many streets will be closed and others will have law enforcement vehicles blocking access, “so it’s really important that you seek alternate modes of transportation.”

New Year’s Eve MBTA schedule

Starting at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31, the subway, ferry, bus and The RIDE paratransit will be fare-free. Commuter rail service will be free on trains that arrive or depart North and South Station from 8 p.m. through the end of service that night.

The commuter rail, bus, ferry and The RIDE will run on a regular weekday schedule, while the subway will do so until 3 p.m., after which time service will increase and continue later than usual — with the last trains leaving between 1:45 a.m. and 2:45 a.m.

The last trips of the night will be:

Orange Line

From Oak Grove: 2 a.m., passing Downtown Crossing at 2:15 a.m.

From Forest Hills: 2 a.m., passing Downtown Crossing at 2:15 a.m.

Red Line

From Braintree: 1:45 a.m., passing Downtown Crossing at 2:11 a.m.

From Ashmont: 2 a.m., passing Downtown Crossing at 2:17 a.m.

From Alewife to Braintree: 1:54 a.m., passing Park at 2:11 a.m.

From Alewife to Ashmont: 2:20 a.m., passing Park at 2:17 a.m.

Blue Line

From Bowdoin: 2:18 a.m., passing State at 2:20 a.m.

From Wonderland: 1:55 a.m., passing State at 2:10 a.m.

Green Line

B from Boston College: 1:43 a.m., Park: 2:22 a.m.

B from Government Center: 2:27 a.m., Park 2:28 a.m.

C from Cleveland: 1:49 a.m., Park: 2:20 a.m.

C from Government Center: 2:25 a.m., Park 2:26 a.m.

D from Riverside: 1:43 a.m., Park: 2:24 a.m.

D from Union Square: 2:12 a.m., Park 2:29 a.m.

E from Heath: 2:08 a.m., Park 2:30 a.m.

E from Medford/Tufts: 1:55 a.m., Park 2:17 a.m.

Mattapan Trolley

From Mattapan: 2:35 a.m.

From Ashmont: 2:47 a.m.

Bus

Standby buses are scheduled until 2:55 a.m. to provide additional service as needed.

Transit police chief urges vigilance, respect

MBTA Transit Police Chief Kenneth Green urged people taking public transportation to be respectful to MBTA personnel “who are responsible to get you to your destination in a timely and safe manner.”

He said alcohol consumption or unruly behavior “will not be tolerated.”

Currently, there are no known threats — “credible or otherwise” — to suggest the MBTA system is a target on New Year’s Eve, Green said. But MBTA Transit Police will remain in close communication with local, state and federal partners, and staff additional officers throughout the city.

“If you should see something, please do not hesitate to say something,” Green said, urging people to download the free See, Say phone app that allows them to send real-time messages and photos directly to MBTA staff.

Green noted users can remain anonymous on the app.

©2025 Advance Local Media LLC.

Visit masslive.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.