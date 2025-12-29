C A: San Diego County public transit will be free — and run past 1 a.m. — on New Year’s Eve

Public transportation will be free in San Diego on New Year’s Eve and run with extended late-night hours, in an effort to help riders get home safely on the celebratory evening.

Rides will be free after 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 on all Metropolitan Transit System buses and trolley lines, as well as on Coaster and Sprinter trains and Breeze buses in North County. LIFT and NCTD+ will be free too.

Both agencies will also extend the hours on some of their services. Trolley service usually stops at midnight but will go past 2 a.m. on New Year’s on all lines.

The last northbound Coaster will leave downtown San Diego’s Santa Fe Depot at 1:20 a.m. and arrive in Oceanside at 2:22 a.m. The last Sprinter train leaves Escondido at 1:33 a.m. and leaves Oceanside at 2:33 a.m.

On New Year’s Day, both agencies will operate on a Sunday schedule, with some services reduced, so be sure to check the schedule before you ride.

Find the full MTS and NCTD New Year’s Eve schedules on the agencies’ websites.

