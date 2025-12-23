USDOT announces NOFO for University Transportation Centers program

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced $33 million in funding for the department’s University Transportation Centers (UTC) Program. This Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) is designed to advance transportation science and innovation to solve for tomorrow’s problems before they crop up. In May, Secretary Duffy terminated seven university grants totaling $54 million for funding initiatives that did not align with the administration’s priorities.

The grant program has been reshaped to prioritize innovative ways to increase safety on American transportation, including through automated vehicles and driving systems, artificial intelligence and machine learning, digital infrastructure and human-machine interface technologies.

“Under President [Donald] Trump, we are focused on enhancing safety and unleashing American innovation. Gone are the days of funding Green New Scam and woke DEI initiatives that waste taxpayer dollars. Instead, we are investing in automated vehicles, artificial intelligence and new ways for people to work safely with machines—technology that will define the future of transportation,” Duffy said.

Additional Information about the UTC Program:

UTCs are selected based on the planned education and workforce development activities and potential for moving technologies into practice. Each UTC is a group of two- and four-year colleges and universities that form a center of transportation excellence on a specific research topic. To date, 100 different universities have received UTC Program grants.

The UTC Program funds three types of centers: National UTCs have a national scope, Regional UTCs address regional needs as well as national priorities, and Tier 1 UTCs focus on unique and specific areas of interest. USDOT will award $33 million in grants: up to $9 million over three years to one Regional UTC, and up to $6 million over three years for each of four Tier 1 UTCs.

UTC Program grant recipients lead, innovate and educate, enhancing and transforming America’s transportation system to prioritize safety and infrastructure durability and align with our nation’s economic and societal goals. Grants can be used for transportation-related curriculum development, student support and continuing education programs.