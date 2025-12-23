Government of Canada, CUTRIC, AIEQ commence study on BEBs for Canada

Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages Marc Miller, on behalf of Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada Gregor Robertson, President and CEO of the Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC) Josipa Petrunić, and President and General Manager for the Association de l'industrie électrique du Québec (AIEQ) Marie Lapointe announced a joint investment of over C$1.2 million (US$876,000) to support a study, data analysis and performance assessments on the use of battery-electric buses by transit agencies throughout Canada.

“This project is a prime example of how strong collaboration towards a common goal can lead to innovation and growth in our communities. By supporting comprehensive planning today, we’re laying the groundwork for future projects that will create jobs, grow the economy, and protect our environment for generations to come,” Robertson said.

The resources and tools acquired through this study aim to provide insight and advice to transit agencies looking to implement cleaner transit options. Study topics include battery degradation, charger efficiency and diesel to electric powertrain conversion efficiency. Through research and data sharing, this investment is intended to support the transition to cleaner transportation, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and providing communities in Canada with more efficient, cleaner transit options. Canadian transportation agencies have agreed to share their knowledge as they develop their own fleet plans, meaning the work here will benefit agencies nationwide.

“Through this project, transit agencies across Canada are gaining the evidence and insights they need to plan their transition to zero emission fleets with confidence,” Petrunić said. “By working together and sharing real-world performance data, we’re ensuring that communities of all sizes, from coast to coast, have the tools to electrify transit in ways that are reliable, affordable and sustainable for the long term.”

Funding for the program is being split between the Canadian government and CUTRIC. The government of Canada is contributing C$990,246 to the project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF) and CUTRIC membership is contributing C$247,562.