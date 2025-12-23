NE: College students, medical patients among those relying on transit service

College students and individuals representing those with medical needs were among those offering comments last week as Scotts Bluff County Transit outlined its challenges during a public hearing on Dec. 12.

The public hearing is a required step for Scotts Bluff County, which has been forced to make changes to its 2025-26 fiscal year budget due to cuts ordered by state transportation officials. Scotts Bluff County Transit Services, operators of the Tri-City Roadrunner bus service in Scotts Bluff County, were among transit entities statewide that were directed to make budget adjustments due to a shortfall in federal funding allocations. Though state officials have balked at the changes being described as "cuts," Scott Bluff County Transit Services Director Curtis Richter outlined that Scotts Bluff County will have to slash $640,000 in expenses from the already-approved $2.06 million budget to continue operating through 2026.

According to information outlined during the hearing, for the year 2025, Nebraska’s apportionment to support public transit services was roughly $11.5 million; however, the applications for fiscal year 2026-27 assistance far exceeded what the state received, at $18.8 million.

After an explanation of the federal transportation funds that make the Tri-City Roadrunner possible, Richter explained that the county commits to a two-year operating agreement to provide services aimed at enhancing transportation options in rural communities.

"Anybody can access our services," Richter said as he explained the service. Some are familiar with the service by its previous name, the "Handi-Bus," which Richter acknowledged did cause some confusion among the general public. Scotts Bluff County is one of the fastest-growing transit services in the state, particularly as it's the only public transportation offered in the county.

Federal funding, as passed down through the state, covers 80% of non-operating expenses, with the state of Nebraska and the county each picking up 10% of the cost. Non-operating expenses include costs such as vehicle maintenance, administrative wages and benefits, and other costs. Operating expenses, such as fuel, wages for drivers and dispatchers, are split with a breakdown of 50% federal funds and 25% matches from both the state and county.

"In order to prevent a shutdown, we have to dial back services to stretch that money that we did get allocated," Richter said, saying that he operates a budget "without a lot of fluff" and had already been cut by 20% compared to last year's budget.

As a result of the county having to make budget adjustments, Richter said that $300,000 in employment costs had to be cut from the budget, including reducing staff hours and Richter trimming his own salary.

Services will be "dialed back," Richter said, which means cutting the hours that the service is available and the number of drivers operating. He cut the length of the service day by roughly 2 1/2 hours and reduced the number of drivers by at least one and possibly two a day. Tri-City Roadrunner will be limited to 125 trips per day for its demand-response services, as well as its fixed-route service. Changes will be implemented starting Jan. 5.

Unfortunately, with Scotts Bluff County having to cut its budget, Richter said that he is unable to implement service expansions that he had planned. He had hoped to expand the demand-response services, which is its curb-to-curb offering for clients, provided by Tri-City Roadrunner. The county had also planned to do some small projects and facility upgrades that will not be able to be done.

"The reduced operating hours and the trip limits will lower our fuel costs, our maintenance costs, save us some money...," Richter said, saying he hopes that the county will be able to make it through the end of the fiscal year without having to stop services temporarily, which has been a strategy that others have had to employ. "And then, hopefully, July 1, we'll know if we're being fully funded for next year. Right now. We don't know how much money is appropriated for next year yet, so we don't know. We could be doing this all over again next year."

Amanda Munoz spoke on behalf of local dialysis patients at the hearing. Many area patients are transported for care using the transit service. Munoz is an administrator at a local provider and said that approximately 150 trips a week are provided by Tri-City Roadrunner for patients, an indication of the need in the community.

Emily Norman, dean of student services at Western Nebraska Community College, and Rachel Gasseling, director of WNCC's adult services program, discussed the need for transit services. International students, nursing students and students continuing their education but having limited transportation options were among the student populations that they said use the service.

"We're helping people better their lives, hopefully get a better job one day, turn their lives around and be better citizens for our community," Gasseling said of the adult services programs. 'A lot of our students do rely on those later in the day bus trips, just so they can make it after work."

With hours being adjusted, she said she expects that attendance may be affected, though she acknowledged that the need for cuts is beyond Richter's control. "There is a domino effect."

Norman noted a similar impact on the health care industry, as many of the nursing students who are international rely on the public transit service for work.

Officials throughout the state are also concerned for the future of rural transit services. Richter said that discussions at the federal level suggest that funds allocated for rural transit services may be redirected in future years to support additional highway infrastructure. State officials have done programs like Scotts Bluff County's to approach city governments and other entities to supplement funding; however, Richter said he understands that all entities are working with tight budgets, and he doesn't see it as a source of additional revenue. Individuals and businesses can donate to Scotts Bluff County Transit Services, an avenue that Richter said he may explore in the future, but he noted Scotts Bluff County's high poverty rates mean many people are already contributing to help support programs that offer services.

Richter encouraged people to advocate for continued funding for rural transit programs by contacting their Congressional representatives, as well as state legislators and officials.

Comments made during the hearing, as well as those received during a 10-day comment period, will be submitted as part of the county's updated budget submission.

Public transit is a service that any taxpayer can have access to, a community visitor, or someone visiting from our country. We need advocacy," Richter said. "We need people to help out and reach out to the representatives in Lincoln and in Washington and say, 'Hey, this is good use of our tax dollars.'"

