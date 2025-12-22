CA: Holiday S.F. power outage disrupts trains, leaves Waymos stalled on darkened streets

A major power outage hit San Francisco, leaving 130,000 PG&E customers or roughly 30% of the city blanketed in darkness on a rainy Saturday amid the busy holiday season.

The outage started in the morning, but a fire that broke out inside a PG&E power substation around 2:15 p.m. played a role in the blackouts, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. The fire was under control by 4:24 p.m. and the cause is still unknown.

"I'm comfortable saying it's a contributing factor to the power outages, but I don't know if that's the entire reason as to why," said SFFD Lt. Mariano Elias.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management posted a map showing the outage heavily affected the west side of the city. The most affected areas include Richmond, Sunset, Presidio and Golden Gate Park.

A majority of customers saw their power restored by 10:00 p.m., PG&E said.

On Sunday, service was restored to about 110,000 PG&E customers. The company said it could not offer a precise time frame for full restoration.

PG&E hasn't determined what caused the outage, a spokesperson said.

"The damage from the fire in our substation was significant and extensive and the repairs and safe restoration will be complex," PG&E posted Sunday morning on X. "We have mobilized additional engineers and electricians."

The blackout disrupted public transportation on Saturday including BART trains. BART said that the stations at Powell Street and Civic Center were closed because of the outage and that trains in San Francisco were experiencing a 10-minute delay.

By 7 p.m. on Saturday, service had been restored at the stations. The Muni and Central Subway systems were not running but also restored power later.

The large outage during the pre-Christmas weekend comes as more rainy weather is expected to hit San Francisco and then move toward Los Angeles ahead of Christmas Day. Weather authorities expect an 80% chance of more than 2 inches of rain in downtown Los Angeles by Christmas from the Pineapple Express storm that was hitting San Francisco on Saturday.

On social media, people in San Francisco posted about businesses losing power, getting stuck in traffic, and self-driving Waymo vehicles apparently stalled at dark intersections.

Waymo paused its ride-hailing service in San Francisco on Saturday.

"We have temporarily suspended our ride-hailing services given the broad power outage in San Francisco," Suzanne Philion, a spokesperson for Waymo, said in a statement. "We are focused on keeping our riders safe and ensuring emergency personnel have the clear access they need to do their work."

"We have stabilized the grid and are not expecting additional customer outages at this time," the utility said.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie said in a video that city officials are working with PG&E to restore power and urged residents to stay home if possible. "What I'm asking everybody to do is to be safe out in the roads. A lot of lights are out. We are going to continue to keep you posted," Lurie said in the video.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management said on X that people in the city should avoid nonessential travel; call 911 only for life-threatening emergencies rather than reporting power outages; turn off major appliances to prevent surges in electricity; keep fridges and freezers closed; and treat traffic signals that go dark as four-way stops.

The department also cautioned people from using gas stoves, grills and generators indoors because power outages can increase the risks of carbon monoxide exposure.

Katie King contributed to this report.

