TPB approves Visualize 2050 metropolitan transportation plan

The National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board (TPB) at the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) voted to adopt Visualize 2050 at its December meeting, the region’s federally mandated metropolitan transportation plan. The plan is up for re-approval every four years, and any major transportation projects to be undertaken in the region must be covered in the plan.

Visualize 2050’s development involved a reexamination of prior investment plans to reflect current priorities for mobility and accessibility. While the plan is designed to advance many regional goals, it also works to acknowledge the challenges that still remain.

The plan hosts highway and transit projects that the region expects to fund through 2050 totaling $297 billion. Examples include the New Long Bridge over the Potomac River and the Purple Line Light Rail Transitway, which is designed to increase passenger, freight and rail transit capacity. Additionally, the region’s current 14 miles of bus rapid transit (BRT) lanes and 28 BRT stations are expected to grow to 93 miles of BRT lanes and 118 stations over the next two and a half decades.

“Our region’s transportation system has made tremendous progress over the last several decades as a result of committed planning and cross-sector coordination, but there’s still much more to be done,” said TPB Chair and Fairfax County Supervisor Walter Alcorn. “Visualize 2050 reflects extensive public engagement and continues to meet key environmental, mobility and accessibility standards over the next 25 years.”

A portion of the plan’s priorities narrow in on continued operation and maintaining the system in a state of good repair. Through 2050, an estimated 85% of anticipated future funding will be needed for critical work, like repaving roads, rehabilitating or replacing bridges and operating Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s Metrorail, Virginia Railway Express, Maryland Area Rail Commuter and bus transit. The other 15% of funding in the plan is dedicated to expanding the current transportation system.

By 2050, the region is predicted to add 1.2 million residents, a 21% increase, and 800,000 jobs, a 24% increase, making an accessible, affordable and reliable transit system essential to the area’s economic competitiveness according to the board.

Along with Visualize 2050, the TPB approved the fiscal year 2026-2029 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) totaling over $17 billion in programmed funding for projects throughout the region. The board notes that both the Visualize 2050 plan and TIP underwent extensive air quality conformity analysis, which confirms that the activities included in both meet federal air quality standards.