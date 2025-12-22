Houston Metro Board charts path for Community Connector to exit pilot phase, begin full system integration

The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (Houston Metro) Board of Directors, with the help of EY, has worked to ensure the continuation of the Community Connector microtransit service as it transitions from a pilot into a forward-looking service that is integrated into the agency’s broader transit offering.

The Community Connector is an on-demand rideshare service delivering flexible rides to Houston Metro bus stops, rail stations and other destinations within a set zone.

“From the beginning, the Community Connector pilot was about listening. Listening to riders, to neighborhoods and to the people who rely on public transportation every day,” said Houston Mayor John Whitmire. “I’m proud of the role we played in this program, but even more proud of Metro for stepping forward to lead this service into its next chapter. This is what progress looks like in Houston: collaboration and a shared commitment to making it easier for everyone to get where they need to go.”

The board, as part of the transition, authorized a funding increase to its existing contract with MV Transportation, Inc. that will allow for the addition of the Community Connector service. The contract also includes operation of its broader on-demand mobility offerings.

“We anticipated that with the rapid growth in ridership and overwhelming public support, this was the direction we needed to take, and the results of the EY study have solidified that path,” said Houston Metro Board Chair Elizabeth Gonzalez Brock. “We’re proud to provide a service that finally helps solve the first-and-last mile challenge. We’re now able to support more customers who depend on it for essential trips—like after school programs, medical appointments and access to transit. This also entices new riders to choose Metro.”

Houston Metro notes that it will continue to monitor performance and gather rider feedback as the Community Connector moves toward full integration within its broader transit network.