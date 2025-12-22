Government of Ontario, region of Waterloo to invest C$291 million in transit access

The government of Ontario and the Regional Municipality of Waterloo are investing more than C$291 million (US$211.6 million) through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to increase access to public transit, reduce emissions and improve service and accessibility for commuters.

The funding will support the construction of the Kitchener Central Transit Hub, which will include modern and accessible features such as Wi-Fi, advanced security systems, a central plaza and integration with the local trail network. The government of Ontario says that through the investment, the adjacent bus terminal at the corner of King Street and Victoria Street will also be upgraded with four additional bus bays and one mobility bus stop.

Funding is also being provided for public transit projects that will improve and support the delivery of affordable and reliable transit options in the region of Waterloo. The projects include purchasing 56 hybrid buses to replace retired diesel buses and expanding the fleet with up to 70 additional hybrid buses. Other projects will enhance access to transit by supporting improvements for paths and pedestrian bridges and support general transit operations by improving accessibility and commuter comfort and safety.

“Enhancing public transportation networks to help more people affordably access jobs and housing is an essential part of ensuring Canadians continue to prosper in a net-zero future,” said Member of Parliament for Waterloo Bardish Chagger. “Today’s investments will support continued access to safe and reliable public transit while supporting a clean and inclusive community for residents now and in the future.”

The government of Ontario is investing more than C$96 million (US$69.8 million) into the project while the Regional Municipality of Waterloo is contributing more than C$80 million (US$58.2 million).

"This investment aligns with the region of Waterloo’s vision for growth and Grand River Transit’s strategic priorities,” said Region of Waterloo Chair Karen Redman. “By funding the Kitchener Central Transit Hub, incorporating more hybrid buses and upgrading transit facilities, we are not only reducing emissions and improving accessibility, but also connecting our communities and supporting climate-aligned growth within and beyond Waterloo Region."