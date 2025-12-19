People on the move: NFI Group, KCATA

NFI Group and the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority (KCATA) have made new appointments to their respective leadership teams.

NFI Group announces new President and CEO selection

NFI Group Inc. announced that its board of directors has appointed John Sapp to the role of president and CEO effective Jan. 1, 2026. Sapp will be based out of NFI’s Winnipeg, Manitoba, headquarters and succeeds Paul Soubry, who will be retiring after 16 years with NFI.

"We are thrilled to announce John as NFI’s new CEO,” said NFI Board Chair Colin Robertson. “John brings a strong track record of success, with leadership experience in complex customized manufacturing and aftermarket services, which makes him uniquely positioned to drive the next phase in NFI’s growth. His customer centric approach has consistently delivered profitable results and the board has full confidence in his ability to lead NFI at this pivotal time."

Sapp joins NFI from Eaton Corporation, where he served as president of its Aerospace division since 2023, leading a global team of over 12,000 employees. He was previously vice president and general manager of Collins Aerospace, where he also held several other roles including vice president, commercial aftermarket sales and support. Prior to joining Collins, Sapp spent more than 11 years as an executive leader at GE Aviation in sales and commercial programs.

Sapp also served in the United States Air Force as an F-15 fighter pilot and was later an instructor at the U.S. Air Force Fighter Weapons School. John graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy and holds a master’s degree in business administration from New York University.

“I am honored to join NFI Group as president and CEO. This is an exciting opportunity to lead a dedicated team at a purpose driven company that plays a role in the lives of millions of people around the world every single day,” Sapp said. “Our focus across the business will be on enhancing the customer experience, improving operational performance, driving growth and creating value for all stakeholders. I appreciate the tremendous foundation laid by Paul, the leadership team and the board, and I am excited about where we go next."

Sapp succeeds Paul Soubry, who joined NFI in 2009. During Soubry’s tenure, NFI says it transformed into a market leader in bus and coach solutions, expanded into new markets and strengthened relationships with the largest transit agencies and operators in North America, the United Kingdom and Hong Kong. The company also launched numerous new products and services.

Soubry will step down from the board on Jan. 1, 2026, and Sapp will join the board that same day. Soubry will continue to support NFI in an advisory role over the next year working with Sapp on a smooth leadership transition.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to lead NFI over the past 16 years. Through the hard work of our incredible people, we’ve been able to grow from a domestic bus manufacturer into a global player with a $13 billion backlog, recognized for our innovation, customer focus and full suite of mobility solutions,” Soubry said. “While we have faced recent challenges, our team’s commitment, unwavering dedication and resilience helped us push forward, deliver for our customers and live up to our purpose. I look forward to supporting John with the transition and wish him, all team members and the board continued success for NFI’s next chapter.”

KCATA board does not renew CEO contract, appoints interim CEO

The KCATA board of commissioners has opted to not renew the contract of its current CEO, Frank White III, instead appointing the current COO, Charles Ferguson, as acting CEO as a nationwide search is conducted. White’s contract expires in January 2026.

“We thank Mr. White for his 10 years of service and for being a stabilizing force as CEO during a time of transition,” said KCATA Board Chair Reginald Townsend. “The board is looking forward to building upon the momentum we've established and continue advancing the agency’s efforts.”

Ferguson has been part of KCATA since 2014, taking over as COO in October 2022. He’s served in numerous roles in the organization, starting as a director of planning before ascending to vice president of regional planning, and eventually vice president of operations before taking over as COO.

KCATA has not given a timeline for when it expects to seat a permanent replacement for White.