MBTA issues RFP to shortlist of qualified teams to assume commuter rail operation contract

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) announced that three qualified teams have made the short list to submit proposals to be the agency’s commuter rail operating contract successor. The MBTA’s current operating agreement for managing, operating and maintaining the commuter rail system will expire on June 30, 2027.

The three shortlisted qualified teams are (in alphabetical order):

Keolis - Alstom JV Partners: a joint venture of Keolis America Inc. and Alstom Transport USA Inc.

Mass Regional Rail: a consortium of Alternate Concepts Inc., TransitAmerica Services Inc. and RATP Développement S.A.

A consortium of Transdev North America, Inc. and Transport UK Holdings Limited.

The MBTA issued its initial request for proposals (RFP) to the three shortlisted qualified teams on Dec. 17, 2025.

The MBTA says its objective is for its next operating partner to build upon its post-pandemic recovery successes, upgrading the legacy commuter rail system to a modernized, high-frequency regional rail service. The contract also includes parking operations as well as delivering and operating Fairmount Line decarbonized battery-electric multiple unit (BEMU) service. The MBTA says it has created a wide range of redeveloped performance indicators that will incentivize excellence in performance, customer service, fare collection and capital investment while driving continuous improvement. The current procurement process seeks to identify a partner who can work together with the MBTA to deliver this vision.

The MBTA is utilizing a two-step process to select the next operator for its regional rail operating contract. The process began with a request for qualifications issued in July. Statements of qualification were received back from participants in October 2025. The second step of this process is the issuing of the RFP.

Beginning in December, the MBTA will engage with each applicant as part of a competitive dialogue process, making sure the final contract will produce competitive bids and provide value to the commonwealth. The bidders will also spend this nine-month period conducting due diligence. In fall 2026, final proposals will be submitted to the T for review.

The MBTA notes it hopes to select the preferred proposer by the end of 2026 to allow sufficient time for the new operator to mobilize before taking over responsibility for the service in July of 2027.