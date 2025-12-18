U.S. Department of Transportation to award $1.5 billion in BUILD grants in 2026

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) via the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Grants for fiscal year 2026. The move unlocks $1.5 billion for infrastructure projects across the country.

Under Duffy, the merit criteria of BUILD grants will prioritize increasing safety measures, expanding transportation options for American families as well as projects that:

Beautify transportation infrastructure with context-appropriate design that enhance user experience while maintaining safety and operational efficiency;

Improve roadway capacity and makes transportation more affordable;

Improve the travel experience for families through dedicated facilities for mothers, accessibility for those with disabilities, intuitive design elements, clear signage, intuitive layouts and predictable operations for caregivers;

Facilitate tourism; and

Support U.S. energy dominance.

“Under President [Donald] Trump, America is building again,” Duffy said. “Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg twisted these grants to advance their radical climate and social agenda. We’ve ripped out the red tape and refocused the program on advancing safe and innovative projects that lower costs and improve America’s outdated transportation networks.”

The department notes that the program’s goal is to identify transportation projects that have significant local or regional impacts, including highway, rail, ports and truck parking projects. Further, BUILD grants are awarded on a competitive basis for surface transportation infrastructure projects that will improve safety; quality of life; mobility and community connectivity; economic competitiveness and opportunity including tourism state of good repair, partnership, and collaboration and innovation.

Applications for the new round of funding are due Feb. 24, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET.