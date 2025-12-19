AL: Huntersville backs $80 million Lake Norman mega-development near Red Line rail

The Huntersville Town Board Tuesday night unanimously backed a Charlotte developer’s planned $80 million Lake Norman mega-development near a proposed Red Line commuter rail station.

The board agreed to rezone 21 acres along N.C. 115 ( Old Statesville Road) for Peak Development’s Station South mixed-use community.

The development, just north of Sam Furr Road, will include up to 278 apartments and at least 64 townhomes.

Station South’s 59,100 square feet of commercial, retail and other non-residential space will include a 25,000-square-foot parking deck and 25,000-square-foot central plaza, according to the developer’s rezoning application.

Twenty apartment, townhome, commercial and mixed-used buildings are planned as well as five attainable homes, or those affordable to police officers, teachers, firefighters and EMS responders. Commissioner Edwin Quarles described Station South as “a true vibrant mixed-use development. I truly believe that this is a project that will help the other nearby businesses in that area.”

“I really like it,” commissioner Jennifer Hunt said. “I like that it’s forward-thinking and is incorporating the future transit plan in the design. I appreciate the affordable units that you’re allocating, and I love the fact that it’s mixed-use.”

Talking with the developer, “I was very excited to see what they want to put forward, and doing public art won it for me,” new commissioner Scott Coronet said.

Mecklenburg County sales tax referendum

The decision followed a 4-3 vote by the Huntersville Planning Board in April in favor of recommending the rezoning to the Town Board. Planning staff also backed the rezoning.

​Planning Board members in favor of the rezoning said the development was well planned in an area where the town encourages higher-intensity developments. Those who voted against said they were concerned, in part, by the traffic impact if Mecklenburg County voters reject a November referendum for a 1-cent sales tax increase to pay for roads and public transportation, including the Red Line.

Voters approved the referendum.

​Other Peak Development projects include the mixed-use Loso Village in Charlotte’s Lower South End; the 83-townhome Shopton West community in Charlotte; the Park Terrace Towns townhome community in Charlotte; and the Caldwell Crossing mixed-use community in Huntersville.

“It’s important we put in place projects we’re excited about and towns can be excited about,” Peak Development co-owner Michael Cox told the Planning Board in March.

