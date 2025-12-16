Government of Ontario to invest C$3.7 million for 17 transit projects 

The government of Ontario is investing C$3.7 million (US$2.7 million) through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund for 17 transit projects across the region.

The investments will enable communities throughout Ontario to modernize, expand and improve their local transit systems, enhancing service reliability, accessibility and overall user experience. Planned upgrades may include new vehicles, shelters, accessible stops, scheduling technology and service enhancements. In some communities, funding will also support feasibility studies to better understand and improve current transit systems and identify opportunities to establish a new transit service.

“Investments like these strengthen the transportation networks that people in rural and remote communities rely on every day,” said Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada Gregor Robertson. “They’re not just about improving transit—they’re investments to build our communities strong, helping people stay connected to opportunities close to home.”