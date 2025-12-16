Sound Transit selects partners for 230-home transit-oriented development in Federal Way

Sound Transit has issued a notice of intent to award to Multi-Service Center (MSC) and Shelter Resources Inc. (SRI) to develop approximately 230 units of affordable housing on surplus property adjacent to the Federal Way Downtown Station.

MSC and SRI are proposing building approximately 230 homes across two buildings with approximately 570 bedrooms, as well as complementing their residential project with a café led by Project Feast, a local non-profit that serves refugees and immigrants through food-focused programming; a commercial kitchen in partnership with FUSION, a Federal Way-based nonprofit which provides housing and support services to families experiencing homelessness; and a childcare facility. Sound Transit notes the non-residential uses are proposed for the ground floor of the development and will contribute to station area activation.

“The 230 new affordable homes being built near the Sound Transit Federal Way Downtown Station will transform this community for the better — and for the long term and 90% of these homes are designed for families with larger layouts that meet real needs. They will be attainable for working family households, opening doors to stability and opportunity for those who need it most,” said King County Executive and Sound Transit Board Member Girmay Zahilay. “This project stands as a powerful example of what King County, Sound Transit and the community can accomplish together — delivering the kind of family-focused, transit-oriented housing that is urgently needed in South King County, in a location that gives residents reliable access to jobs, schools and opportunity.”

The proposed development builds on the city of Federal Way, Wash.,’s progress toward realizing their City Center vision. The design, placement and massing of the two proposed buildings provide pedestrian routes throughout the station area, connecting people to the Performing Arts and Events Center, Town Square Park and the Federal Way Downtown Station. Sound Transit staff will now begin negotiating key business terms with MSC and SRI, which are anticipated to be brought to the Sound Transit Board for approval in 2026. MSC and SRI aim to break ground on the project in 2028.

“Affordable housing plays a vital role in creating vibrant communities that help people thrive," said Sound Transit CEO Dow Constantine. “With this project we continue to advance our transit-oriented development program along the Federal Way Link extension and further our mission of connecting more people to more places and opportunities.”

SRI’s affordable housing development portfolio includes over 6,000 units across the Pacific Northwest. MSC and SRI have over two decades of experience working together to develop affordable housing in the Puget Sound region.

“Shelter Resources Inc. is very excited to be working again in partnership with MSC on another affordable housing effort in the city of Federal Way, as we did with our Redondo Heights project,” said SRI President Len Brennan. “Our vision is to bring the same high quality living environment with affordable rents and needed services to the downtown core of the community and work hand in hand with the city of Federal Way and Sound Transit to push a successful new project forward."

MSC is a non-profit organization based in South King County that works to address the causes of poverty and homelessness with comprehensive services. Their work includes developing and operating affordable housing in King County and Pierce counties.

"We are thrilled about this new project and the opportunity to partner with community-focused organizations like Sound Transit, the Federal Way Chamber of Commerce, city of Federal Way and others as we envision a vibrant Federal Way downtown,” said MSC COO Amanda Santo. “We envision a space that provides housing for families with easy access to transit and also a community hub of resources, partnerships and activities that support a thriving community for all."