SacRT receives $25.8 million to improve transit access around TODs

The Sacramento Regional Transit District (SacRT) has announced the receipt of three grants totaling $25.8 million via the Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities (AHSC) Round 9 program. SacRT, in partnership with the cities of Sacramento and West Sacramento, as well as private development partners including AMCAL Multi-Housing, Community Housing Works and E. Smith & Company, has secured more than $126 million from this round of awards in total. SacRT received $1.5 million in the previous round of awards.

“This funding is a game-changer for our region,” said SacRT General Manager and CEO Henry Li. “It allows us to close critical funding gaps, expand our clean transit fleet and support the kind of walkable, affordable communities that make Sacramento a more sustainable and inclusive place to live.”

The funding will support a range of transformative transportation projects, including:

Purchase of four new low-floor light-rail vehicles: The purchase would increase SacRT’s new fleet from 59 to 63, including two vehicles dedicated to the future Downtown Riverfront Streetcar project.

Florin Station improvements: The station that serves the Blue Line is in need of renovation to accommodate the height requirements of the new low-floor vehicles, enhancing safe and accessible boarding for all passengers.

Transit Signal Priority upgrades: Upgrades are needed at 33 intersections along the Meadowview corridor and J and L streets in downtown Sacramento to improve service reliability and rider experience.

Support for construction at the Sacramento Valley Station (SVS) Transit Center: Further support will build on $30 million already secured for this multimodal hub.

In addition, the agency says these investments will support 546 new affordable housing units across three developments, expanding on more than 1,000 units of transit-oriented housing already underway along SacRT’s Blue and Gold lines. SacRT further notes that the projects are expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 311,883 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent.

“The Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities grants are meaningful investments for Sacramento families,” said Sen. Angelique Ashby (D-CA-8). “Combining affordable housing with dependable transit opens doors to jobs, education, healthcare, economic development and importantly, individual independence. These critical housing projects reflect our region’s ongoing commitment to strengthening neighborhoods and making life easier for everyone who chooses to call Sacramento home.”

Project Highlights

I Street Apartments – Downtown Sacramento

Led by Community HousingWorks, this 84-unit affordable housing project will transform a vacant site near the SVS into a transit-integrated development. The project includes Class IV bikeways, sidewalk repairs and transit signal priority upgrades.

Clover Apartments – South Sacramento

Developed by AMCAL Multi-Housing, Inc., this 348-unit transit-oriented development near the Meadowview Light Rail Station will include sidewalk upgrades, bikeways and transit signal priority infrastructure. SacRT intends to add two zero-emission low-floor light-rail vehicles to the Blue Line to support increased service demand.

MOSA Apartment Homes at Gateway – West Sacramento

In partnership with E. Smith & Company and the City of West Sacramento, this 114-unit affordable housing project will also host two new electric low-floor light-rail vehicles and station improvements on SacRT’s light-rail extension into the city of West Sacramento. The project also includes new bikeways, walkways and bus shelters, along with workforce and housing stability programs through the city’s Home Run initiative.