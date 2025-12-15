Healey-Driscoll Administration awards $10 million in funding to RTAs for 16 transit-related projects

The Healey-Driscoll Administration awarded $10 million in funding to Regional Transit Authorities (RTAs) to support 16 projects that increase connections between towns in Massachusetts and neighboring states. Grants will allow RTAs to pilot new expansions, continue promising pilots and improve existing connections.

“Regional Transit Authorities play a crucial role in reducing congestion and helping residents get to work, school, doctor’s appointments or anywhere else they need to go,” said Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey. “It’s great to see RTAs across the state and across New England working together to expand service and make it easier for people to get around. We’re proud to support their efforts as part of our continued work to improve transportation in all communities.”

Notable new pilots include three grants for transit service that crosses state borders, facilitating access for Massachusetts residents to key destinations in neighboring cities and towns in New Hampshire and Rhode Island. The Lowell Regional Transit Authority will pilot year-round service of its seasonal route to Nashua; the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority will provide connections to Salem, N.H.,; and the Southeastern Regional Transit Authority will partner with the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority to increase frequency on the route connecting Fall River to Providence and Newport.

“These grants will give the Regional Transit Authorities the opportunity to test new ideas, strengthen existing service connections and better collaborate across municipal and state boundaries,” said Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll. “By supporting both urban and rural projects, we are ensuring that residents in every part of Massachusetts have access to reliable, affordable and convenient transit options. We’re excited to see these projects take shape and deliver real benefits for riders across the state.”

Interim Massachusetts Department of Transportation Secretary and Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority General Manager Phil Eng notes the funding will make transit more accessible for everybody throughout the state.

“I'm so proud to be part of the Healey-Driscoll administration as we strive to deliver a robust transportation network that serves the entire commonwealth,” Eng said. “This administration continues to lead the way with essential investment in our regional transit authorities. Our Regional Transit Authorities are leading the way by leveraging this support with a focus on improving and expanding service to better serve the public, making our transportation network more reliable and accessible for all users. This funding helps to create even more options for residents who travel across the state, as RTAs strengthen connectivity for all building upon existing programs and pilot projects.”

The administration notes that even within the state, crossing service area boundaries can be difficult. Some awards reflect collaborations among multiple RTAs to facilitate these trips. For example, the Franklin Regional Transit Authority (FRTA) and Pioneer Valley Transit Authority (PVTA) collaborated on a project to expand mobility in the FRTA towns of Southampton and Southwick, offering connecting service to the PVTA communities of Westfield, Easthampton and Northampton.