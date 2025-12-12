CTA Completes 2025 ‘Refresh & Renew’ Program

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) has completed $6.5 million in repairs and maintenance at 44 bus turnarounds and rail stations as part of the 2025 Refresh & Renew program.

"The impactful work done by CTA crews as part of our 2025 Refresh & Renew program has been a multimillion-dollar investment in our riders’ travel experience that brightens, renovates and modernizes our facilities,” said CTA Acting President Nora Leerhsen. “I look forward to the work that will be done in 2026, as we continue to enhance our system and look towards new, innovative ways of welcoming and serving our riders.”

Refresh & Renew activities for 2025 included:

Refreshing stations with over 1,680 gallons of paint.

Installing over 5,000 light bulbs.

Replacing about 1,100 news boards and platforms.

Securing 1,200 feet of tactile paneling on the edge of rail platforms.

CTA says it anticipates starting work for the 2026 program in early spring. Additional details will be announced closer to the start date.

CTA created the Refresh & Renew program in 2019 to help keep stations in a state of good repair, focusing on maintaining safety, security and the overall look and feel of facilities. Over $16.6 million has been invested systemwide since the start with lighting, signage, painting and power washing.