NJ Transit approves funding, plan to advance Secaucus-Meadowlands Transitway development

New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) is taking steps to further the extension of the Secaucus-Meadowlands Transitway, an access corridor between the Meadowlands Sports and Entertainment Complex, Secaucus Junction and Jersey City. The NJ Transit Board of Directors has approved $22.2 million in funding, plus 10% for contingencies, for the engineering and design work for the segment between Secaucus Junction and Jersey City.

“Advancing this innovative project is an important step in providing the kind of superior service befitting our customers and the Meadowlands Sports and Entertainment Complex, a world-class entertainment venue,” said New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) Commissioner and NJ Transit Board Chair Fran O’Connor.

The agency’s board of directors has extended its existing contract with the engineering firm HNTB for the next design stage of Phase 2—Transitway Jersey City, for no more than $22.3 million, plus 10% for contingencies.

Phase 1 of the Transitway began in 2021 when the board of directors authorized a contract with HNTB for $3.5 million to complete conceptual design and preliminary development. Phase 2 covers items like the design of a dedicated right of way between Secaucus and Jersey City with multiple route stops. This right-of-way will accommodate multiple vehicle forms, excluding rail. The route will utilize the former Boonton rail line and the Bergen Arches.

“I am pleased to see the progress on such an important, environmentally friendly public transportation solution. This critical initiative supports New Jersey’s economic growth while providing new transportation options for residents and visitors as they enjoy the state’s premier sports and entertainment destinations,” said NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri.

The goal of the overall Transitway project is multifaceted. The project aims to increase service capacity to more efficiently move a larger volume of customers between the Meadowlands Sports and Entertainment Complex and Secaucus Junction Station. Beyond the benefits of Phase 1 of the project, which increase capacity to some of the world’s largest events at MetLife Stadium, Phase 2 is set to create a brand-new service corridor in a densely populated area of North Jersey.

As part of the project, transit modes that are being considered as a part of this work are to be configured so they are capable of either being implemented with zero-emission vehicles, or be transitioned to zero-emission vehicles in the future, with the capability of being scalable to fully autonomous vehicle operation as advancements in the industry allow.