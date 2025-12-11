California Transportation Commission approves $1.1 billion for ZEBs, chargers and road improvements

The California Transportation Commission (CTC) has greenlit $1.1 billion in funding for new zero-emission buses, charging stations and related infrastructure, as well as to restore aging bridges, improve safety on the state’s highway network and increase mobility on local streets. Guided by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Build More, Faster – For All infrastructure agenda, improvements are being designed to make California communities more accessible, safer and more climate resilient.

“Donald Trump is asleep at the wheel on America’s infrastructure,” Gov. Newsom said. “Meanwhile, California is moving forward. We are investing in zero-emission transit, safer roadways and resilient infrastructure. That’s what Build More, Faster is all about: good-paying jobs and investments in our communities while delivering on our world-leading climate goals. Californians won’t wait for Washington to get its act together. We’re moving forward.”

Building California’s future

Included in the approved investments is $53 million to purchase 12 clean energy locomotives that are set to replace older diesel engines throughout the Metrolink system. Approximately $57 million will be spent on needed repairs to a section of State Route 1 near Lucia that was damaged by slides in storms last winter. And $9.5 million of the funding will be designated to help build a mobility center in Santa Maria that’s intended to serve as a hub for regional, clean-energy buses.

“Today’s investments show what it looks like when California chooses to lead with both urgency and intention,” said California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin. “By expanding zero-emission options and strengthening infrastructure in every corner of the state, we are delivering on Gov. Newsom’s vision to build a modern, sustainable transportation system for all.”

Other notable state projects include:

$15 million to replace the historic Seventh Street Bridge in Modesto.

$13 million to restore parts of State Route 38 in San Bernardino County damaged by the El Dorado fire.

$839,000 to construct bike lanes and improve sidewalks on South Avenue in Orange Cove, Fresno County.

“The significant investments made today and throughout the year support Caltrans’ ongoing response to the effects of climate conditions on key assets, increased demand on the transportation system, and our continued efforts to enhance mobility for all users,” said Caltrans Director Dina El-Tawansy.

Putting dollars to work

Of the funding allocation this month, $463 million has come via Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, and $190 million from the 2021 federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).

The government of California notes that SB 1 has invested approximately $5 billion annually toward transportation projects since its 2017 inception. It provides funding that’s then split between the state and local agencies. The state says that road projects progress through construction phases more quickly, depending on the availability of funds, including those partially funded by SB 1.

California notes it expects to receive nearly $42 billion in federal infrastructure funding over a span of five years. These investments will aid the state in upgrading its roads, bridges, rail, public transit, airports, ports and the electric vehicle (EV) charging network.