City of Charlotte launches initiative to help local businesses compete for upcoming transit project contracts

The city of Charlotte, N.C., has introduced a new Skilled to Build initiative to aid small businesses, employers and talent in readying for opportunities coming from future mobility investments being made in the city. The program has officially launched and is accepting applications.

Skilled to Build focuses on economic opportunity and impact as the city prepares for infrastructure contracts emerging from the voter-approved one-cent sales tax referendum voted on in November. The tax is estimated to generate $19.4 billion over the next 30 years for public transportation and roadway infrastructure across Mecklenburg County.

The Small Business Readiness Fund was designed to help local small businesses build the skills, technical support and resources needed to be able to compete for upcoming contracts.

The program will be delivered in three phases:

Curriculum Development (Request for Proposals): Creating a customized training curriculum to prepare small businesses for contracting opportunities.

Creating a customized training curriculum to prepare small businesses for contracting opportunities. Program Delivery (Grants): Multiple grants will be provided for organizations to deliver the program, providing training to strengthen business capacity.

Multiple grants will be provided for organizations to deliver the program, providing training to strengthen business capacity. Ongoing Technical Assistance (Grants): Multiple grants will be awarded to organizations to deliver technical assistance and tools that support businesses in achieving success.

A Mobility Workforce Readiness component was included in an effort to help develop a skilled workforce for future transportation projects. It also aims to connect employers to talent, training, apprenticeships and upskilling opportunities. Skilled to Build also includes business engagement to provide small business certification, technical guidance and outreach and access to resources, so businesses have a chance to compete for city procurement opportunities.

Charlotte Economic Development and Workforce Development will work with its network of resource partners to deliver the programs and assistance.

Current Opportunities