NE: Federal funding cuts driving huge impact to Tri-City Roadrunner services

As a result of federal funding cuts, Scotts Bluff County officials will outline proposed funding cuts that will affect its Tri-City Roadrunner service during a special meeting on Dec. 11.

Scotts Bluff County Public Transit Director Curt Richter became emotional as he spoke during the Nov. 17 Scotts Bluff County Commissioners meeting about the need for the public transportation service in the community, the cuts that the program is facing and the impact on his employees.

The state of Nebraska is passing down cuts to programs throughout the state due to a shortfall in federal funding. Richter said local governments like Scotts Bluff County are being saddled with large cuts, which he hopes will avoid a shutdown of services. However, while officials running these public transportation systems are trying to trim budgets, they are also uncertain about whether they will have funding for the future.

Earlier this year, Sarah Soula, NDOT transit program manager, told the Star-Herald that for fiscal year 2025, Nebraska’s apportionment was roughly $11.5 million; however, the applications for fiscal year 2026-27 assistance far exceeded what the state received at $18.8 million. According to Soula, NDOT had to adjust subrecipient awards given the vast difference in the federal transit administration apportionment and funds requested.

Though Richter, who is also the chair of a state association of transit managers, referred to some issues that he feels need to be addressed in the awarding and management process, one thing is clear: Entities running transportation systems across the state were directed to cut their budgets by 30%, with little forewarning that cuts were coming or other guidance.

"We are getting little sympathy from NDOT officials," he said.

For Scotts Bluff County, Richter told commissioners that means he will have to cut $640,000 from a budget of $2 million.

Currently, Tri-City Roadrunner offers demand response trips and flex trip services, providing transportation to people for medical appointments, grocery trips and more.

With having to reduce services by more than 10%, Richter has to hold a public hearing, gathering comments from the public, and allow a 10-day period for the public to submit written and verbal comments to be addressed and forwarded to the Department of Transportation.

Though the public comments are encouraged and needed, Richter said Scotts Bluff County has no alternative but to cut services due to the budget cuts.

"We are doing everything we can, just on a day-to-day basis, to cut any extraneous expenses."

Richter said his proposed plans are to reduce the work hours of his employees from 40 hours to 37 hours, with no overtime allowed. The hours for the Flex Route will change, reducing one hour from both the beginning and end of the day. Demand response trips — trips which people schedule in order to go to medical treatments and other uses — will continue but be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Scotts Bluff County averages four to six buses offering services a day, Richter said. Changes in staffing mean that Tri-City Roadrunner will likely not run more than four buses a day, which will impact the availability of transportation. Based on his calculations, he said, Tri-City Roadrunner will only be able to offer 125 trips a day, and once it reaches its threshold, it will have to turn away clients, which it has never done before.

For people who are able, Richter said, Tri-City Roadrunner will be encouraging those riders to use the fixed route option, so that it can maximize demand-response services for those clients needing to get to medical appointments or having limited mobility. However, route drivers aren't able to set parameters limiting the service to certain clients, so they'll be counting on users to voluntarily help ensure the service is available for those who need it.

For many of the entities, Richter said, demand for public transportation in the rural community is outpacing funding. Richter outlined that Tri-City Roadrunner has had a steady increase in usage throughout its existence. Last year, he said, the transit service provided 45,203 trips, a 20% increase compared to the previous year.

Soula told the Star-Herald that Nebraska’s rural transit providers traveled over 5 million miles with over 620,000 passenger boardings in 2024.

Aside from federal transportation funds, there are few sources of funding for government-run transportation systems, Richter said. Increasing user fees is not an option. Some of the Tri-City Roadrunner clients are unable to pay the $2 fee that is requested from those who can, a testament to the need for a low-cost public transportation service. The need is amplified as it is the only public transportation option in the community and facing cuts at a time when it could increase to operate on weekends and provide additional transportation services.

"Honestly, if we don't do something quickly, a shutdown is inevitable, likely in June or July," Richter said, noting that he is attempting to move as quickly as possible to avoid that from happening.

A majority of commissioners indicated they would be in attendance during Thursday's public hearing to hear feedback from constituents. Commissioners also discussed approaching state and federal representatives to emphasize the need for a public transportation system in the community and the funding necessary to sustain it.

Thursday's meeting is planned for 1 p.m. in the Scotts Bluff County Administration Building. It will be held in the commissioner's room on the second floor. Persons needing transportation accommodations are encouraged to call the Tri-City Roadrunner and rides will be offered for free, Richter said. The number to Tri-City Roadrunner is 308-436-6687.

© 2025 Scottsbluff Star-Herald, Neb.

Visit www.starherald.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.