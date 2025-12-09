Community Transit adopts biennial budget for 2026 and 2027

The board of directors of Community Transit voted to adopt the agency's first two-year budget. The biennial budget covers 2026 and 2027 fiscal years and focuses on safety upgrades and readying for future service improvements.

Both passenger and employee safety are main focuses in the 2026-27 budget. Community Transit says it will increase security staffing by adding 14 new transit security officers (TSO’s) to its staff. The new hires will allow for the agency’s security operations center to host 24/7 staffing. Funding for installation of driver barrier doors in all Community Transit coaches was also included in the budget.

“We are committed to providing outstanding service to our growing base of customers from across Snohomish County,” said Community Transit CEO Ric Ilgenfritz. “Following the major network expansions Community Transit implemented in 2024 and 2025, it’s never been easier for people to safely and securely move around our thriving communities and throughout the region, with easy connections to and from congestion-free light-rail trains.”

The budget also carves out funds for expanding service in the future. The agency notes that timing for additional service will depend on staffing. Community Transit, like other agencies nationwide, is experiencing a shortage of mechanics, impacting its ability to put even more buses into service. Community Transit says it will be focused on intensive recruitment efforts to be able to bring more service in a timely fashion.

The agency notes that the budget also sets the stage for further board conversations about the growth of Community Transit’s popular Zip service, which currently operates in the Alderwood area of Lynnwood, Wash., along with pilots in Arlington, Darrington and Lake Stevens, Wash. Subject to future board direction, the budget also creates funding for two more Zip zones and includes funding for an on-demand DART paratransit pilot.

Community Transit says it continues its practice of creating balanced budgets with fully funded reserves and operating revenues. The budget includes reserves and revenues of $282.1 million in 2026 and $290.3 million in 2027, exceeding expected operating expenditures of $277.2 million in 2026 and $282.9 million in 2027.