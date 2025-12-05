WMATA begins construction on affordable housing development at New Carrollton

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) has started construction on a new four-phase, 364-unit affordable housing development at New Carrollton, Md., the first phase of which includes 112 homes for seniors. WMATA says the construction of this housing development is the next step in a master planned redevelopment of the New Carrollton station into a transit-centered community.

WMATA notes additional improvements are underway across the station area, including a wetland restoration project and a federally funded upgrade to the transit hub through a Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development Grant. The project will support the construction of a new train hall, prepare the site for the arrival of the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration’s Purple Line and create new trails and walkways to improve pedestrian and bike access to the station.

“The transformation of the New Carrollton station and its surrounding areas is a tangible example of how investments in transit build community,” said WMATA General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke. “In a few short years the joint development agreement has added close to 600 housing units, 3,500 square feet of retail space, 500,000 square feet of commercial office space, new parking and will soon add regional connection via the Purple Line and improved Amtrak service. These projects are a great example of the power of public-private partnership.”

WMATA notes the new phase of affordable housing development was made possible in part by funding from the Prince George’s County Housing Investment Trust Fund, the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DCHD) Rental Housing Works program and Low-Income Housing Tax Credits from the state of Maryland. Once complete, the projects will join recent additions at New Carrollton, including the Kaiser Permanente office building, the Stella’s 282 units, the Margaux’s 291 attainable homes and WMATA’s building at New Carrollton.

“We are proud to break ground on this new senior housing development project and even more proud that the senior living option is first in this four-phase project,” said Prince George’s County Executive Aisha Braveboy. “This project reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable homes for low and moderate-income seniors and our prioritization of high-quality, affordable, transit-accessible homes across the county. It also demonstrates the impact of my Department of Housing and Community Development, the strategic use of the County’s Housing Investment Trust Fund and the power of partnership with our state legislative leaders, MD DCHD, Metro Transit Authority, Urban Atlantic and with our County Planning Board.”