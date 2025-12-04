OH: Laketran, Geauga Transit win $2.3M grant to expand cross-county job access

Laketran and Geauga Transit have secured a combined $2.3 million in state grant funding to expand cross-county public transportation and improve job access for residents in Lake and Geauga counties.

The award — one of the largest in the latest distribution of the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Workforce Mobility Program — includes a $2 million grant to help the agencies design and launch new shared routes aimed at connecting workers to job sites across county lines, Laketran officials said.

The funding builds on the 2023 debut of Geauga Transit’s “Wheels to Work” program, created with a prior round of Workforce Mobility grants. That initiative has already increased Geauga Transit ridership by 16%, according to the agencies.

Laketran CEO Ben Capelle said the newest award allows the systems to expand on that success and begin planning for additional cross-county routes, with a specific focus on Amish and other transit-dependent residents in Geauga County.

“This is a very exciting opportunity for Geauga Transit and I truly appreciate ODOT’s continued support of our vision for improving regional transportation between Lake and Geauga counties,” Capelle said. “This new award gives us the opportunity to explore cross-county transportation that connects residents to employment throughout the region.”

ODOT awarded roughly $13.5 million statewide in the latest round of Workforce Mobility funds, which direct federal dollars to projects that strengthen access to jobs, training and essential services.

Geauga County Commissioner Jim Dvorak said he appreciated the partnership between Laketran and ODOT. He described the grant as “one of the largest federal investments for public transit that Geauga County has ever received.”

Planning for the expanded service will begin in 2026 as Laketran and Geauga Transit identify employer partners, assess community needs and determine phased implementation.

Laketran Board President Brian Falkowski said the joint application was key to winning funds, including money to buy two new propane-powered buses.

“Because Laketran and Geauga Transit partnered together, we were able to secure both the capital funds needed to purchase two new propane buses and the operating support required to launch cross-county service,” Falkowski said. “This award shows what’s possible when our agencies collaborate to improve mobility and expand job access for the entire region.”

