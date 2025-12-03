SMART selects GHD as development partner for Healdsburg Extension project

GHD has been selected as the development partner for the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District’s (SMART) Healdsburg Extension, a project that aims to bring passenger rail service to Sonoma County, Calif., wine country.

Connecting communities through sustainable rail and non-motorized pathway expansion

The Healdsburg Extension would be a voter-approved connection between communities across Marin and Sonoma counties. Through the extension of SMART’s services, the project intends to enhance mobility within the region, alleviate congestion along Highway 101 and support sustainable tourism and economic growth for the area. The new rail service is being designed to provide community residents and tourists with car-free, reliable access to jobs, services and destinations throughout the North Bay.

Additionally, a portion of the 307-mile multi-use rail-to-trail corridor that links the San Francisco and Humboldt Bays, the Great Redwood Trail, will be expanded. The expansion will provide visitors with a more accessible and safety-focused route for walking and biking.

A trusted partner in regional infrastructure

Building on a 15-year partnership with SMART, the city of Healdsburg, the town of Windsor and Sonoma County, GHD says it’s familiar with the region and the design standards and operational requirements of the system. The firm has aided in delivering SMART’s Initial Operating Segment, including the Larkspur and Windsor extensions, as well as multiple segments of the SMART Non-Motorized Pathways.

“This project underscores GHD’s commitment to resilient infrastructure and community connectivity,” said GHB U.S. Transportation Market Lead Bill Silva. “The Healdsburg Extension is more than a transportation project; it’s a commitment to strengthening local connections, supporting vibrant communities and creating lasting benefits for future generations.”

Collaborative delivery through progressive design-build

The Progressive Design-Build project is being led by Stacy Witbeck/Herzog, a joint venture. GHD will serve as the lead designer, supported by a multidisciplinary team that includes Stantec, Cinquini & Passarino, RailPros, PARIKH and RSE. Modern Railway Systems (MRS) will lead the rail signaling and communications scope, with support from Pacific Railway Enterprises, bringing knowledge of SMART’s Positive Train Control (PTC) infrastructure and Track Driver eXtra (TDX) software.

The Healdsburg Extension is expected to deliver nine miles of new track from Windsor to Healdsburg, a new SMART station in downtown Healdsburg and an extension of the SMART multiuse pathway as a link for people walking and cycling. Additional infrastructure upgrades will also be implemented, including improved grade crossings, bridge rehabilitation and the installation of modern train control, signaling and communications systems.

Construction is expected to begin in 2026, with project completion anticipated by late 2028.