Government of Canada, CUTRIC, CHA invest $1.25 million to explore hydrogen for public transit in GTHA

Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Pacific Economic Development of Canada Gregor Robertson, along with the CEOs of the Canadian Hydrogen Association (CHA) and the Canadian Urban Transit Research and Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC), announced a combined investment of more than C$1.25 million (US$897,000) in funds to explore hydrogen fueling options for public transit agencies within the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Areas (GTHA).

The group says this investment will aid the CHA in developing a low-carbon fleet transition plan in the GTHA, including how hydrogen buses may play a role. The government of Canada is setting forth just over C$1 million (US$723,000) to this project through the Zero Emission Transit Fund (ZETF), and CUTRIC member partners and the city of Mississauga are collectively contributing C$251,772 (US$181,000).

“Canada is committed to building a cleaner, more sustainable future for all communities,” Robertson said. “This planning project with the Canadian Hydrogen Association and CUTRIC allows for greater thought into innovative hydrogen solutions. We’re laying the foundation for a resilient energy system that supports economic growth, reduces emissions and improves quality of life for Canadians.”

The multi-phase plan will include:

Examining the economic, technological and environmental benefits of adopting low-carbon vehicles, particularly those powered by clean hydrogen while also addressing key considerations and constraints related to implementation.

Leveraging industry experts and transit agencies’ knowledge for strategic planning.

Exploring the feasibility of a hydrogen fueling hub for transit in Ontario.

Gathering real-world data for program and technological improvements.

This initiative is being designed to align with broader regional efforts to make transportation greener and invest in long-term sustainable infrastructure. The group notes that this strategy aims to provide critical guidance for regional municipalities and fleet operators looking to reduce emissions and improve operational efficiency.

“The city of Mississauga and MiWay are pleased to be a partner in this project which is allowing us to become leaders in zero emissions bus adoption,” said Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish. “Reducing carbon emissions from the transit fleet is a critical step for Mississauga’s overall climate strategy. Federal funding is critical to this work, and I thank the Minister for this important investment."