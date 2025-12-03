Wabtec Corporation acquires Frauscher

Wabtec Corporation has finalized the acquisition of Frauscher Sensor Technology Group GmbH (Frauscher), a global supplier of train detection, wayside object control solutions and axle counting systems. Wabtec says the addition further strengthens its digital intelligence business by adding highly attractive and complementary railway signaling technologies, which will facilitate accelerated and profitable growth.

“This strategic acquisition is another step in executing Wabtec’s long-term growth strategy, which will provide enhanced value for our customers, shareholders and employees,” said Wabtec President and CEO Rafael Santana. “The rare combination of our digital intelligence portfolio and Frauscher’s industry-leading suite of products opens opportunities in a high-potential market for sustained growth and strong and resilient profitability.”

Frauscher is an Austrian-based company that was founded in 1987 and has grown to more than 700 employees located in 15 countries. Wabtec notes it specializes in train detection and wayside object control solutions that provide the information rail operators need to maximize the safety, efficiency and capacity of their networks. The company has installations in more than 100 countries under a wide range of technical, mechanical and environmental conditions.

“As the world’s rail network looks to meet the ever-growing transportation demands, the combination of our digital portfolio with Frauscher’s technology will provide operators innovative solutions to optimize their operations,” said Wabtec Digital Intelligence Group President Nalin Jain. “By combining our businesses, we will further strengthen Wabtec as an innovator in the rail industry’s digital transformation driving improved efficiency, reliability and safety.”

Wabtec acquired Frauscher for an enterprise value of €675 million (US$787.3 million) in cash.