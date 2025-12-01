TTC to partner with Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network as technology testing ground

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is partnering with the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN) on a pilot project for transit solutions to improve safety, reliability and the passenger experience. The latest move in the partnership is to launch OVIN Technology Pilot Zones, or dedicated areas where Ontario companies will have the opportunity to pilot their technologies directly within the TTC network.

This partnership opens new chances for southern Ontario companies to trial new technologies in real-world transit environments, including buses, stations and supporting infrastructure. Companies will receive up to C$100,000 (US$71,606) to pilot ideas that show how Ontario-made technologies can address mobility struggles.

As part of the OVIN Technology Pilot Zones program, which was launched in February 2024 with an $8 million investment from the government of Canada through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), this expansion is intended to accelerate the commercialization of automotive and mobility technologies in southern Ontario that could benefit the rider experience.

“By investing in real-world testing environments like the OVIN Technology Pilot Zones, our government is helping Ontario companies turn bold ideas into market-ready solutions," said Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister of FedDev Ontario Evan Solomon. "This partnership with the TTC is an example of how the government of Canada is supporting the acceleration of innovation in urban mobility, contributing to stronger domestic supply chains and helping create the conditions to enable our businesses to demonstrate their innovative technologies and grow globally.”

By trialing these pilots in the transit system, the OVIN Technology Pilot Zones will play a role in the TTC’s effort to fortify operations and improve the transit experience for passengers. These pilots will also connect the TTC with local Ontario companies with homegrown solutions for improving transit, creating opportunities for these companies to bring their technologies to market, enter domestic supply chains in Ontario and Canada and provide them with an advantage as they look to scale into global markets.

“OVIN is giving Ontario businesses the tools they need to scale, compete and win in the global mobility market,” said Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria. “Partnering with the TTC, these companies can test their technologies in real-world transit environments and connect with new customers. Our government is supporting entrepreneurs as they solve key transportation challenges and drive economic growth.”

Since their inception, OVIN Technology Pilot Zones have supplied real-world scenarios that have provided a launch pad for over 40 SMEs as they pilot and commercialize more than 40 new technologies. With the addition of TTC to a growing list of OVIN Technology Pilot Zone partners, such as the city of Toronto and Federal Bridge Corporation’s Blue Water Bridge, OVIN says it’s providing local companies with the opportunity to improve and trial their technologies before entering the market.

“Ontario companies are taking on the most pressing transportation challenges in Canada’s largest city to eliminate gridlock and get our economy moving,” said OVIN Head Raed Kadri. “By refining and integrating advanced technologies into TTC operations, the OVIN Technology Pilot Zones aim to enhance public transit safety, efficiency and accessibility for millions of daily commuters, while building a launchpad for our local companies to enter into domestic supply chains and global markets.”