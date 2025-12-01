OH: Lorain County Transit launches community survey to shape future of local transportation

Lorain County Transit, also known as LCT, is seeking residents’ input to help shape the future of public transportation, according to a news release.

As part of the county’s Transportation Development Plan, Lorain County Transit is gathering feedback to improve routes, expand service and better meet the needs of riders across the community.

The first phase of public input is a short online survey now open to all Lorain County residents.

The survey can be completed at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Lorain.

Lorain County Transit also welcomes input from local businesses, schools and medical providers who may have specific transportation needs or service challenges, according to the release.

Their feedback is an important part of understanding how transit can better support the county’s workforce, students and patients, the release said.

“We want every voice represented, regular riders, occasional riders, and even those who don’t currently use transit but would if it better fit their needs,” said Shannon Hite, transit specialist for Lorain County, in the release. “Your feedback directly guides how transit service will evolve over the next several years.”

Paper copies of the survey and translation services are available upon request by contacting Hite at 440-406-3130, the release said.

The survey will remain open through Dec. 20, according to the release.

