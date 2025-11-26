Denver RTD launches new customer service action plan to improve passenger services

The agency has created nearly 60 tactics to improve its system for riders.
Nov. 26, 2025
Denver RTD
A Denver RTD employee aids a passenger at a ticket vending machine with a screenshot of the plan cover overlaid over the passenger's shoulder..

Denver RTD launched an action plan to improve the customer experience across the system, including in amenities, fare and pass programs, communication and information and outreach to learn how it can continue to improve.

The Denver Regional Transportation District (Denver RTD) has launched a Customer Experience and Transit Utilization Action Plan to help the agency improve service delivery, communication and passenger connection strategies. The plan, which the agency spent several months developing, includes nearly 60 items derived from feedback it received from customers, staff, directors and its annual surveys. The near-term action plan is designed to align with Denver RTD’s Strategic Plan and Annual Scorecard, and narrows focus to a seven-month timeline.

“Having a laser-like focus on customer experience is paramount and supports the agency’s near-term and future successes,” said Denver RTD CEO and General Manager Debra Johnson. “This action plan ensures the agency’s customers are at the center of every decision made, from communications to service delivery.”

The action plan is comprised of strategies made to improve service reliability, personal safety and security, cleanliness, wayfinding, digital tools, communications and the overall ease-of-usefulness of Denver RTD services. The plan further focuses on a customer-first approach to ensure passengers feel informed and supported throughout their travels.

The plan is organized into five focus areas: 

  1. Service delivery and amenities 
  2. Fares and pass programs
  3. Communications and information 
  4. Awareness and education
  5. Engagement and outreach 

Several of the tactics are currently being implemented, including a high-volume events plan, promotion of Denver RTD’s pass programs, the launch of a new mobile application and bus and rail ride-alongs by Denver RTD’s leadership team.

“By listening to our customers, understanding their needs and continuously improving services, we’re able to foster long-term loyalty,” said Denver RTD Chief Communications and Engagement Officer Stuart Summers. “A positive experience means that our customers feel supported, informed and confident using RTD’s services, and it directly impacts their future decisions to take RTD.”

Additional work will take place in 2026 to further the near-term action plan and shape a multi-year customer experience program.

