PA: WellSpan donates to help maintain StopHopper services

WellSpan Health donated $16,500 to ensure that StopHopper services continue to be offered in Union, Snyder, Northumberland and Columbia counties in Central Pennsylvania.

The donation reflects the health system’s commitment to addressing a social driver of health that can have a far-reaching impact on overall wellness of residents and the health of the community at large.

“At WellSpan we invest in the needs of our communities because we know our communities,” Kendra Aucker, senior vice president, WellSpan Health and president, WellSpan Evangelical Community Hospital, said. “We listen and work collaboratively to find solutions that align with our mission, like providing transportation so patients can access our services, because exceptional care for all begins with addressing all aspects of health.”

The StopHopper transit system operates as an on-call microtransit service that provides vital public transport for rural communities in the area.

“The potential loss of this service would represent a significant step backward in our collective efforts to build vibrant, healthier, more connected, and more economically resilient communities,” Bob Garrett, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, said. “Without this critical funding, StopHopper would cease operations — a devastating blow to many who rely on it daily.”

