Placer County Board votes to keep TART fare free

Rides will remain free on Placer County’s Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transit (TART) for the next two years following approvals by the Placer County Board of Supervisors.

The board voted unanimously to extend the free-to-the-rider service for an additional two years beginning Dec. 12. Additionally, the board voted to adopt a resolution approving the TART Systems Plan Update, a blueprint for transit services over the next 10 years.

Placer County has offered free ridership since December 2019. It’s allocated nearly $1.2 million in transient occupancy tax (TOT) funds to support the offering. By long-standing county policy, all TOT revenue collected in eastern Placer County is reinvested to benefit eastern Placer County.

Beyond TOT funds, the county has maintained local partnerships that have financially contributed to the program. Over the past six years, regional partners have contributed nearly $1.4 million, helping offset any reduction in program revenue.

Providing this free service reduces TART’s revenue from fare collection by approximately $438,000. An annual contribution of $275,000 in TOT funds will be provided for the program through the end of 2027.

This free service reduces the number of vehicle miles traveled in the region, a method to meet the traffic reduction goal outlined in the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Regional Transportation Plan and Tahoe Basin Area Plan.

Systems Plan Update

The TART Systems Plan was last updated in 2016. With the board’s recent approval, the new 2025 plan will replace the previously approved plan.

“We looked at routing, operating hours, seasonal service fluctuations and efficiencies between TART’s fixed routes, paratransit, as well as our micro-transit service,” said Public Works Manager Jaime Wright. “The new plan will help address any shortcomings, but it depends heavily on the ability to secure local funding and increase staffing levels.”

A study was conducted over the past year to evaluate all transit operations, costs, revenues and new services or projects in the region. The county partnered with the Washoe County Regional Transportation Commission, WSP USA Inc. and LSC Transportation Consultants Inc. to prepare the study. County staff also worked in the community to gather feedback.

A public survey was conducted between November 2024, and January 2025 on both TART fixed route and TART Connect microtransit services. The survey received over 1,000 replies with passengers providing feedback on travel patterns, desired transit improvements and usage between services.

Results indicate the most popular destinations on fixed-route service were the routes between Kings Beach and Northstar, Tahoe City and Olympic Valley and the town of Truckee and Olympic Valley. Respondents requested more frequent and later service, improved on-time performance and real-time bus information. Survey participants also requested shorter wait times for TART Connect microtransit service, later service and improved on-time performance.

The new plan identifies many recommendations for regional transportation improvements, including:

New 30-minute frequencies on all routes during peak seasons to increase ridership by nearly 153,000 for an additional $2.7 million in partnership with the town of Truckee and Washoe County.

Maintaining the West Shore route as separate and extending it into Tahoe City to increase ridership by roughly 12,000 with an estimated annual cost increase of $24,000.

Extending all TART fixed routes to provide service between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. during peak seasons and potentially year-round. The peak season service would increase ridership by roughly 19,800 for an estimated additional cost of $499,300.

Implementing potential fares on TART Connect during times when fixed routes are operating, resulting in an estimated gain of $1.2 million.

Expanding TART Connect service to Ponderosa, Palisades and Martis Valley to increase ridership by 2,800 for an estimated $48,500.

The plan also identifies other investments to enhance the passenger experience, improve cost efficiency and support the deployment of zero-emission buses, including:

Purchasing eight buses, including five battery-electric buses, to move towards an electrification of the fleet.

Purchasing one commercial shuttle vehicle for either paratransit service or West Shore Tahoe City service expansion, as well as one gas van.

Installing zero-emissions bus charging infrastructure and supporting upgrades at the Cabin Creek Road facility and the Tahoe City Transit Center.

Adding five new bus shelters and one bench or shelter along state Route 28 at Racoon Street, Secline Street, Chipmunk Street, Estates Drive and Burton Creek, as well as along state Route 267 at Stewart Way.

Developing a bus passenger facilities plan to create an inventory of existing stops in the region and identify improvements to facilities and improve accessibility.

Adding a software platform to provide accurate real-time bus information.

Installing digital real-time bus displays at key shelters, including in Olympic Valley, Northstar Village, Kings Beach and Crystal Bay.

All proposed enhancements will require an additional $2.1 million on top of the current $13.5 million operating budget. Implementation of the plan is subject to funding and updated agreements with partnering jurisdictions.