Ohio governor and ODOT announce $13.5 million in funding for workforce transportation projects

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Pamela Boratyn, announced $13.5 million in funding for 28 public transit projects through the Ohio Workforce Mobility Partnership program (OWMP).

“Transportation should never stand in the way of a good job,” Gov. DeWine said. “This investment will help more Ohioans get to work and support employers who need reliable, skilled workers.”

“We keep seeing great companies moving into Ohio or growing in Ohio. The number of job opportunities coming our way is exciting,” said Ohio Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel. “Now we need to do our part, as a State, to empower our people to take advantage of these opportunities and become a part of our workforce team. By removing barriers to transportation for workers, that’s exactly what this program will do.”

Reestablished in State House Bill 54, the program guides federal funding through the state transportation budget to projects that support workforce transportation. The projects are designed to connect residents to significant employment hubs, bridge service gaps between rural and urban agencies and improve mobility for residents with limited or no public transit access. Through this act, $13.5 million is being made available each state fiscal year for 2026-2027.

“The Workforce Mobility Program is a great tool that helps ODOT deliver on its mission to ensure every Ohioan has access to transportation opportunities, regardless of whether they own a vehicle,” said ODOT Director Boraytn.

A total of 15 transit agencies across 16 counties are receiving funding through this effort.