OH: Allen County RTA gets grants for Van Wert expansion

Multiple public transit projects throughout Ohio, including projects in Allen and Hardin counties, are set to benefit from $13.5 million in funds through the Ohio Workforce Mobility Partnership program, according to a Friday release from Gov. Mike DeWine’s office.

The Allen County Regional Transit Authority will be receiving funds for two projects. The first grant of $337,463 will fund a route expansion into Van Wert County, launching Microtransit and demand-response options to connect riders to employers in both counties. The second grant is for $275,552 and will allow the RTA to add two new vehicles to its fleet to support the Van Wert County expansion.

A $192,672 grant will be awarded to Hancock Hardin Wyandot Putnam Community Action Commission for the purchase of a Light Transit Low Floor vehicle, a 16-passenger bus that will complete Findlay’s new fixed route transit system, a project expected to support more than 4,000 jobs in the region, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The investment, made up of federal funding redirected through the state’s transportation budget, is intended to help bolster public transportation for people who rely on those programs to get to work.

“Transportation should never stand in the way of a good job,” DeWine said in a statement. “This investment will help more Ohioans get to work and support employers who need reliable, skilled workers.”

