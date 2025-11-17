UNT Economic Research Group releases report on economic impact of transit-oriented developments

The University of North Texas (UNT) Economic Research Group shared findings from a study spanning 25 years that examined the economic impact of transit-oriented development (TOD) in North Texas today.

The report findings say that developments within a quarter mile of Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) light-rail stations has generated $18.1 billion in direct economic impact to North Texas over the past 25 years. This includes a $1 billion direct impact in the two years from 2022-2024.

“The findings are not surprising because we know over the past 25 years of study that transit-oriented development around DART light-rail stations results in commerce, tax revenue and jobs,” said UNT University Economist and Director of the Economic Research Group Michael Carroll, Ph.D. “When we center sustainable transportation in development, the result is beneficial in nearly every way.”

Rent premiums in TODs were also 10% higher for residential spaces and 12.6% higher for commercial spaces than units more than a half mile from the station, the study found. The study also suggests that TODs are job creators, with 5,295 directly created jobs and more than $428 million in labor income in the last two years alone recorded in the study area.

Construction near and around DART stations from 2022 through 2024 generated $51.5 million in state and local tax revenue, $25.4 million of which was in the form of sales tax related to construction of the projects. Further, development around DART stations raised $21.1 million in property taxes, with another $5 million in other state and local revenue from miscellaneous fees and fines coming in as well. These numbers outpace the core pandemic years (2019-2021) when construction around DART stations generated $50 million ($1.4 million less) in state and local tax revenue.

“When we talk about the role DART plays in the local economy, we mean that in a very literal sense, beyond just moving people to and from their jobs,” said DART CEO and President Nadine Lee. “Every dollar generated by and within development around our light-rail stations has the ability improve our cities, provide economic mobility and stability to our residents and grow opportunity for North Texas.”

Several TOD projects converting DART-owned parking lots at rail stations into walkable places are currently underway throughout the North Texas area including: