OH: DeWine awards $13.5M for transit projects, with key investments in Lake, Summit counties

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday announced more than $13.5 million for 28 public transit projects designed to help residents reach jobs and job training, with significant funding directed to agencies serving Summit and Lake counties.

“Transportation should never stand in the way of a good job,” DeWine said in the announcement. “This investment will help more Ohioans get to work and support employers who need reliable, skilled workers.”

The funding comes through the Ohio Workforce Mobility Partnership program, which was reestablished in House Bill 54 and uses federal dollars to expand transportation to employment centers, close gaps between rural and urban transit systems and support mobility in areas with limited service. A total of 15 agencies across 16 counties will receive funding.

Summit County agencies were among the largest Northeast Ohio recipients. Akron Metro RTA received $1,663,378 for a new Superstop shelter on 2nd Street in Barberton and $1,190,492 for a Superstop on West Market Street in Akron’s Wallhaven district. Both projects focus on improving safety, accessibility and reliability for riders traveling to job centers, schools and businesses across Summit County.

Lake County also secured significant funding. Laketran received $324,053 to add two propane-powered transit vehicles to support longer cross-county workforce trips, and $2,065,767 for a joint Laketran–Geauga Transit project that will launch a three-year cross-county workforce mobility initiative. The project includes hiring additional drivers, raising driver wages and expanding demand-responsive transportation for work, training, education and healthcare across both counties.

Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel said the program comes as employers across the state continue to add jobs.

“We keep seeing great companies moving into Ohio or growing in Ohio. The number of job opportunities coming our way is exciting,” Tressel said. “Now we need to do our part, as a state, to empower our people to take advantage of these opportunities and become a part of our workforce team. By removing barriers to transportation for workers, that’s exactly what this program will do.”

Other Northeast Ohio-related awards include $322,415 for the Western Reserve Transit Authority, which connects riders to job corridors across Mahoning, Trumbull and adjacent counties, and $355,444 for Wayne County Transit to expand rural job-access service.

ODOT Director Pamela Boratyn said the initiative directly supports the department’s mission.

“The Workforce Mobility Program is a great tool that helps ODOT deliver on its mission to ensure every Ohioan has access to transportation opportunities, regardless of whether they own a vehicle,” Boratyn said.

The state will allocate another $13.5 million next fiscal year as part of the 2026–27 transportation budget.

Statewide, the Workforce Mobility awards were distributed to the following transit agencies:

Allen County RTA — Allen — $337,463

Allen County RTA — Allen — $275,552

Hocking Athens Perry Community Action — Athens — $160,000

Delaware County Transit — Delaware — $170,000

Delaware County Transit — Delaware — $535,510

Delaware County Transit — Delaware — $133,878

Delaware County Transit — Delaware — $200,372

Sandusky Transit System — Erie — $263,798

Central Ohio Transit Authority — Franklin — $128,000

Central Ohio Transit Authority — Franklin — $1,587,990

Southwest Ohio RTA — Hamilton — $108,684

Southwest Ohio RTA — Hamilton — $1,041,815

Southwest Ohio RTA — Hamilton — $1,250,178

Hancock Hardin Wyandot Community Action — Hardin — $192,672

Steel Valley RTA — Jefferson — $36,000

Laketran — Lake — $324,053

Laketran / Geauga Transit — Lake/ Geauga — $2,065,767

Licking County Transit — Licking — $1,009,843

Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority — Lucas — $122,468

Western Reserve Transit Authority — Mahoning — $228,413

Meigs County Public Transit — Meigs — $3,576

Meigs County Public Transit — Meigs — $7,466

Meigs County Public Transit — Meigs — $135,180

Buckeye Southeast Transit — Morgan — $121,804

Akron Metro RTA — Summit — $1,663,378

Akron Metro RTA — Summit — $1,190,492

WayGo Transit — Wayne — $205,648

