Pace Bus approves 2026 Operating Budget, launches new hybrid bus

The Pace Suburban Bus (Pace) Board of Directors approved the agency’s future monetary plans, including the 2026 Operating Budget, Two-Year Financial Plan and Five-Year Capital Program. The budget has been bolstered by new Illinois state funding legislation, supporting expanded service, new sustainable technology and continued affordability for riders across the six-county region the agency serves.

"Thanks to the leadership of our state partners and the commitment of our board, this budget positions Pace to grow service, embrace innovation and continue delivering safe, affordable and reliable transportation to our riders," said Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger. "The addition of our new hybrid bus is another step toward a more sustainable future for suburban transit."

Pace’s 2026 budget is supported by $18.9 million in new funding from Senate Bill 2111 and includes service and program investments without increasing fares or creating new taxes. Key highlights include:

No fare increases in 2026; the standard cash fare remains $2.25 per ride ($2 when using Ventra).

Funding for the Regional Accessibility Program (RAP) and Taxi Access Program (TAP) through 2026.

Nearly 10% more suburban bus service to meet growing market demand.

More on-demand service across the six-county area, improving first-mile/last-mile connectivity.

Pace’s ReVision Plan will shape upcoming enhancements to its service, including expanded bus-on-shoulder operations, new rapid transit corridors and increased bus frequency.

The transit legislation that created this funding was the result of collaboration among state lawmakers, advocacy groups and labor organizations. Pace says it expressed deep gratitude to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, the bill’s legislative sponsors and all advocates whose efforts ensured public transportation funding across the state.

"This new legislation not only stabilizes transit funding, but it also allows us to plan confidently for the future," said Pace Board Chair Rick Kwasneski. "Our riders can count on continued service improvements and a system that is both sustainable and fiscally responsible."

At the same meeting, Pace unveiled its newest hybrid electric bus. The agency says the acquisition highlights its ongoing investment in cleaner, greener transit options that reduce emissions and modernize the suburban bus fleet. Pace’s investment in hybrid technology aligns with state and regional sustainability goals.

As Pace continues its transition to a zero-emissions fleet, the agency says the purchase of these hybrid electric buses will allow it to replace vehicles that are beyond their useful life with vehicles that are better for the environment while also working to meet commitments to be operating a zero-emissions fleet by 2040.