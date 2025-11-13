Maryland Transit Administration selects Jacobs to assist with project planning efforts for transit initiatives across Maryland

The Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) has selected the Jacobs and Kittelson and Associates, Inc. team to assist with project planning efforts for a range of transit initiatives across the state. The contracts cover planning for bus, light rail, metro, commuter rail and mobility capital projects that aim to improve transit access, efficiency and sustainability.

As part of a joint venture, Jacobs will provide a full suite of planning services to support the state’s evolving transit infrastructure.

“From project development and environmental assessments to architecture, urban planning and engineering, we’re focused on creating positive outcomes for Maryland communities,” said Jacobs Client Account Manager and Senior Transportation Consultant Heather Murphy. “Our planning approach centers on innovation and sustainability, expanding transit access for all residents. By enhancing accessibility and efficiency, we aim to reduce congestion, lower emissions and support a healthier environment.”

Planning services under the new contracts will help MTA:

Navigate a competitive and financially constrained environment.

Continue its leadership role in statewide transit planning and integration.

Respond to shifting travel patterns, including commuter-focused services such as commuter rail, commuter bus and paratransit.

Apply emerging technologies and tools to strengthen project design and federal funding competitiveness.

“Our planning solutions are tailored to meet the specific needs of Maryland’s transit systems — from Maryland Area Rail Commuter and light rail to buses and statewide mobility,” Murphy said. “Together with Kittelson, we bring the experience and resources to help MTA meet today’s challenges and deliver a more connected, resilient future.”